OXIO Unlocks First-Party Telecom Data for Deeper Insights Into Wireless Experiences
Centralizing subscriber data in Snowflake helps OXIO equip clients with meaningful telecom and brand insights, build data products and position itself as a data-centric innovator.
2X improvement in runtime performance
20% reduction in data ingestion latency vs. previous solution
IndustryTelecom
LocationNew York, NY
A vision to transform the wireless industry
OXIO believes a connected world is a better world. Focused on delivering uncompromising wireless experiences, OXIO provides an innovative telecom-as-a-service (TAAS) platform that enables organizations to offer telecom capabilities as part of their services, or embed them into apps and products. OXIO’s cloud-native, programmable telecom platform is the first to help clients achieve better mobile experiences and quickly, efficiently grow their brands and revenue through telecom and telecom data.
Providing a superior telecom platform for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), consumer brands and large enterprises is a data-centric endeavor. Snowflake’s Data Cloud makes it easier — and more cost-effective — for OXIO to power telecom subscriber analytics that accelerate client outcomes. OXIO’s data scientists build AI/ML models on top of unified data in Snowflake to support some clients’ churn reduction initiatives and other business processes.
Having a centralized data layer is incredibly powerful, and that’s where Snowflake comes in. It’s the beating heart of data in our network.”
Gilles Louwerens
Story Highlights
First-party data experience: OXIO clients enjoy a first-party data experience that’s underpinned by an efficient, scalable data architecture built on the Data Cloud.
Telecom and brand insights: Reports and dashboards keep OXIO clients informed about device connectivity, wireless expenditures, user engagement and other points of interest — without checking multiple systems for fresh data. Brand insights make it easier to understand customer preferences and mobile usage patterns.
Churn models: Unified data in Snowflake keeps OXIO’s data scientists focused on building models that help clients anticipate churn, automate manual processes and expedite time to value.
Unified telecom data as a competitive advantage
Snowflake came out as the winner in OXIO’s side-by-side comparison testing. Scaling storage and compute with Snowflake took seconds — not minutes. Tasks required considerably less time to finish running, resulting in great efficiency gains for OXIO. According to Louwerens, “By improving our data stack and incorporating Snowflake as one of the components, we were able to make significant gains on efficiency and ROI.”
Snowflake works with a wide array of industry-leading tools and technologies, such as Apache Kafka and dbt, making it easier for OXIO to ingest and analyze large amounts of streaming telecom data. OXIO's data engineers rely on Snowflake monitoring to stay informed about potential data pipeline issues. "We had to build our own monitoring system with the other solution," says Louwerens. "With Snowflake, warehouse monitoring becomes significantly simpler. A great example is that you automatically get notifications if you're almost at capacity."
Centralizing data in the Data Cloud helps OXIO differentiate itself in the market. “By centralizing the data from all the different telecom sources, and from their built applications, we can do things for our customers that other telecom players can not do,” says Louwerens.
Clients depend on OXIO’s telecom insights to identify connectivity issues in the network to enable predictive maintenance and improve business processes and the overall wireless experience. For example, OXIO helped one of Mexico’s largest companies achieve a unified view of data across many devices, factory units and payment terminals. According to Louwerens, “They get all of the information in a single console.”
Delivering brand intelligence through a first-party data experience
Telecom insights are only part of the story. OXIO’s platform and unique business model allow it to also collect first-party online behavior and movement data for brand-level insights. BrandIQ is OXIO’s privacy-centric BI solution for visualizing mobile signals and patterns. It converts data from Snowflake into analytics for understanding user interests, identifying competitors and increasing engagement.
“BrandIQ is about knowing customers in a way that helps at the brand level — not just the telecom level.”
Gilles Louwerens
Analyzing mobile session data and other behavioral metrics from OXIO’s platform informs complex decision-making and impacts future in-app brand experiences for users. For example, a top platform-to-consumer delivery company in Latin America used BrandIQ to understand which mobile apps, social media influencers and days of the week affected its couriers’ information consumption habits.
Expediting clients’ time to value with AI/ML
Access to reliable data in the Data Cloud reduces unnecessary data wrangling, freeing up OXIO’s data scientists to build models that interpret internet behavior and power automated workflows. For example, OXIO used data from Snowflake to build churn models and support retention campaigns for a large retailer’s mobile brand.
With much of our data in Snowflake, as a centralized source, it allows us to build machine-learning solutions that have a broad reach and quick development cycle.”
Gilles Louwerens
Centralized data powers future innovation
In the coming years, OXIO plans to connect to even more carriers and support millions of new users — which will only make access to timely, reliable telecom data even more vital. Snowflake Secure Data Sharing and Snowflake Marketplace offer opportunities to further democratize data for OXIO’s clients while reducing data engineering effort. “We want to enable our clients to access data through their own Snowflake accounts — without necessarily requiring intervention from us,” says Louwerens.
OXIO’s ultimate goal is to become a global, AI-driven telecom-as-a-service platform that revolves around data. To help make this vision into a reality, the team will continue to rely on partners like Snowflake to centralize its data while also evaluating additional data science capabilities, including Snowpark.