Snowflake came out as the winner in OXIO’s side-by-side comparison testing. Scaling storage and compute with Snowflake took seconds — not minutes. Tasks required considerably less time to finish running, resulting in great efficiency gains for OXIO. According to Louwerens, “By improving our data stack and incorporating Snowflake as one of the components, we were able to make significant gains on efficiency and ROI.”

Snowflake works with a wide array of industry-leading tools and technologies, such as Apache Kafka and dbt, making it easier for OXIO to ingest and analyze large amounts of streaming telecom data. OXIO's data engineers rely on Snowflake monitoring to stay informed about potential data pipeline issues. "We had to build our own monitoring system with the other solution," says Louwerens. "With Snowflake, warehouse monitoring becomes significantly simpler. A great example is that you automatically get notifications if you're almost at capacity."

Centralizing data in the Data Cloud helps OXIO differentiate itself in the market. “By centralizing the data from all the different telecom sources, and from their built applications, we can do things for our customers that other telecom players can not do,” says Louwerens.

Clients depend on OXIO’s telecom insights to identify connectivity issues in the network to enable predictive maintenance and improve business processes and the overall wireless experience. For example, OXIO helped one of Mexico’s largest companies achieve a unified view of data across many devices, factory units and payment terminals. According to Louwerens, “They get all of the information in a single console.”