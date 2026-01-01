PayU GPO Creates a Unified, Data-Driven Culture with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

The first step on PayU GPO’s journey to create a data-driven culture across the company was getting all of its data in one place. The company built 800 pipelines to funnel data into Snowflake, making it accessible to anyone who needed it. But soon, it became apparent that there was a significant obstacle to overcome.

“Our various platform teams all used entirely different terms and measurement techniques,” Wojda says. “To promote global analytics and compare apples to apples, we needed to ensure we had a unified terminology.”

With all of its data now in Snowflake, the company’s data team could begin to understand and make sense of the confusion caused by this internal language barrier. PayU GPO then created a unified glossary of terms — a vital first step on the way to global understanding.

“From there, we started to build global reports, global data models and global dashboards that were certified, so everyone started seeing the same numbers and understanding them in the same way,” Wojda says.

Importantly, PayU GPO was able to do this without disrupting the internal cultures and practices at each of the various subsidiaries. Snowflake’s wide range of integrations and compatibility allow data specialists to continue using their preferred tools and languages, whether it be dbt,Tableau, Airflow, REST API’s, Java or Python. There is no need for onboarding or retraining, and data has quickly and seamlessly become democratized across the organization.

“We now have about 350 active Snowflake users, which is around a third of the company,” says Wojda. “They’re using Snowflake on a day-to-day basis, from business and operations teams to marketing and sales.”