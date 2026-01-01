Curative Achieves Advanced Risk Reporting with Snowflake

Curative’s security program was previously limited by the rigidity of their existing workflow and the limitations of their previous solutions. In their previous workflow, they would identify a problem, collect data specific to that problem, choose a specific tool and connect it to a tailored solution. This approach was very purpose-built and required significant effort to maintain. They often found that the tools they used were not comprehensive enough for in-depth analysis, which led them to export data to Excel or other formats for further enrichment.

In addition, the team faced challenges in managing and making sense of the massive volume of security data they collected from various sources. They needed a way to efficiently process and analyze the data to extract meaningful insights. According to Michael Panico, VP of Information Security at Curative, “We needed the ability to add additional context and enrichment to our data so that we could boost our investigation speed and effectively respond to alerts.”



It was also a challenge communicating security risks and priorities to stakeholders, including the C-suite, because of the lack of a unified and easily understandable view of the organization's security posture. “Our understanding of what our risk posture looks like and how we are mitigating risks needs to be metricized to measure the successfulness of our program over time.”