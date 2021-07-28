Unleash Advanced Geospatial Analytics in Snowflake

Both businesses and governments have been forced to respond to the global pandemic by developing interactive user experiences and spatial applications using location-based data sets to visualize COVID cases, communicate confinement measures, and track vaccine rollout progress.

In addition, businesses in the consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, logistics, telecommunications, and property verticals have all had to adjust to rapidly changing consumer behaviors by using geospatial analysis to drive fundamental network optimization decisions.

For almost all organizations today, the majority of data being processed and analyzed has some sort of spatial component, and a key challenge for developers and data scientists is how to seamlessly unlock the insights held within this volume of information.

We were excited to see in 2020 that Snowflake launched a series of geospatial functions and building on these sound foundations, we have developed an exciting Spatial Extension for the Snowflake platform.

With this development, data scientists and analysts can execute more than 60 open-source geospatial functions, right inside the Snowflake platform. Not only that, we have also integrated key geospatial data sets into Snowflake Data Marketplace, further streamlining data enrichment workflows.