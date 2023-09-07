The team needed a solution that could match the dynamic nature of the university both now and in the future. It looked at 48 different technology platforms, but ultimately decided on Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

“We reflected on our digital strategy and what we needed to underpin that,” said Kobylarz. “The granularity of reporting and differentiation between compute and storage really set Snowflake apart.” The automatic, elastic nature of the platform was also a key factor for his team—and Snowflake was cost effective, too. “It was the best option for us,” he added. “And on top of all that, there was a lot of evidence out there that Snowflake was easy to use as well.”

The university did a proof of concept with Snowflake on Learner Analytics,collecting and analyzing student data to improve student outcomes. Now it can identify areas for improvement and implement targeted interventions to support student success. “The proof of concept went really well,” said Kobylarz. “From talking about it to the first data assets that went out through the door, it took just three months once we had Snowflake on board.”

The team then had a quick start in March 2021 with Snowflake’s professional services team. “It was some of the best, most insightful training that I’ve been part of,” said Packwood. “All of the team have been fantastic in supporting us and making us think ahead and introducing us to other people and clients.”

“The training was tailored for us,” added Kobylarz. “The team at Snowflake actually reflected at the end of every day, spoke to us, and changed the sessions to suit our team’s needs.”

Now the team is using Snowflake in three other key areas. In research data management, the ability to store and manage large volumes of research applications, awards and outcome data in the Data Cloud means professional services teams can easily access and analyze data in a secure, scalable environment.

The university is also using Snowflake for financial analytics, to store and analyze financial data—meaning the team can make data-driven decisions about budgeting and resource allocation. And by using Snowflake to analyze operational data, such as facilities management data, it can improve operational analytics and efficiency.

“One thing the platform is giving us is an immense amount of agility,” said Kobylarz. “Whenever somebody has a project they’re ready to start, we’re ready.”