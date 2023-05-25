Snowflake and Uniper Collaborate to Democratize Access to Automation

Energy provider Uniper has collaborated with Snowflake to build a connector that feeds data from Snowflake into Microsoft Power Automate, which allows Uniper’s employees to build their own automations. Uniper now uses the Snowflake-Power Automate connector for the following:

Create reports on employees' mobile spending, avoiding the need to manually upload phone bills.

Automate the collection of data for analytics and reports. This can provide commodity traders with updated reports on price forecasts and cash positions, so they can make decisions based on the latest data.

Democratize access to automation, so that Uniper’s employees can automate repetitive tasks themselves and become more productive and happier in their work.

Read on to find out more about how this collaboration came about:

Uniper is a leading European energy company, ensuring supply security across the continent and helping companies to decarbonize. The company is a longstanding Snowflake customer, using the platform as its central data lake. Snowflake is at the heart of Uniper’s data democratization efforts.

Recently, Uniper and Snowflake completed the development of a new connector that will help the energy provider unlock even more benefits of data democratization by empowering its workers to build their own automations for routine tasks and become more productive.

Snowflake caught up with Rene Koch, enterprise architecture lead at Uniper, to talk about why the company needed this connector, how it will help the company, and what his experience was like collaborating with Snowflake.