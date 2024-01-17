Top 4 Data + AI Predictions for Telecommunications in 2024

The sheer breadth of data that telecommunications providers collect day-to-day is a huge advantage for the industry. Yet, many providers have been slower to adapt to a data-driven, hyperconnected world even as their services — including streaming, mobile payments and applications such as video conferencing — have driven innovation in nearly every other industry.

The speed with which generative AI will change how we work, live, communicate and entertain ourselves is nearly unfathomable. Our internal experts believe that having a robust data strategy will be a major determinant of business success. Over the next year, they anticipate generative AI will transform the industry by improving operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and more.

To learn more about the impact AI and other developments are expected to have on telecommunications this year, read the new report, Telecom Data + AI Predictions 2024, for full insights from Snowflake industry and technology experts.

Here’s a quick look at their top four industry predictions for 2024:

1. Data-for-all will drive operational advancements

Telecommunications providers have already turned to new technologies to help improve operational efficiencies. In the coming year, telecoms will focus on solving for operational efficiency with the data they already have at their fingertips by utilizing modern data platforms.

Improving customer experience (CX) was the top transformation initiative for more than half of telecommunications decision-makers and influencers last year, although the telecom industry continues to rank at the bottom of CX rankings.

In the next 24 to 36 months, service providers are expected to begin using network data to self-optimize for the customer, according to Phil Kippen, Snowflake’s Head of Industry, Telecommunications.

Telecom providers will also use data to mitigate supply chain issues. Customer complaints, reorder logs and more can be evaluated for better inventory management. The data that telecom providers already have at their disposal will be realized as part of the solution. Providers will use data to ensure customer equipment such as routers, modems, VoIP adapters and satellites arrive on time for installment. Equipment can be pre-staged to reach the locations faster than normal. According to Kippen, “The faster you can fulfill a service, the faster you collect revenue.”

2. Providers will accelerate cloud migration and adopt data management platforms

Telecom providers have been slow to monetize data despite the vast amounts of data they collect and its potential value. Concerns with data privacy compliance and evolving regulations, siloed data, and a lack of data analytics expertise are some of the reasons for this.

Telecoms are historically hesitant to monetize their data, but they will adapt. According to Jennifer Belissent, Snowflake’s Principal Data Strategist, “They need regional trends, industry benchmarks, etc. They need to understand the context in which they are doing business to discover what opportunities are out there.”

Telecom providers will need to continue to seek out third-party data sets to help further refine large language models (LLMs) trained on their internal data. This also presents the opportunity for telecoms to create new revenue streams by selling their own data, with a priority on properly managing privacy and governance.