The Rocket Behind Snowflake’s Rocketship

Not a day goes by without questions from candidates, customers, and other interested parties about how we run Snowflake Engineering. I often hear: “Snowflake has been delivering a truly innovative, high quality product, and the pace of delivery is only accelerating. There must be a secret to it.” Indeed, we have a unique engineering team, and continue to hire world-class engineers. They are the driving force behind our products.

Attracting and hiring great people, and working on amazingly ambitious technical problems, are how we enable Snowflake Engineering. These three principles guide how we make successful our engineering team, Snowflake, and consequently, our customers.

Align our mission across engineering and with other Snowflake teams Focus our energy in the most productive ways Enable initiative from everyone in engineering

Since Snowflake’s inception, our founders and leaders have championed these principles. Equally important, we recruit people who embrace these principles, which helps tremendously. Cultivating and enhancing such principles is certainly easier than bolting them onto an organization as an afterthought, or as a jolt to a previously well-functioning organization that has deteriorated.

This post is a summary of how we operate, with certain resolve in the application of the method.