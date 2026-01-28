Meet the Startups Building the Future of AI on Snowflake

The Snowflake for Startups community is growing rapidly, and the momentum behind our Snowflake Startup Accelerator continues to build as we welcome our Winter 2026 cohort of startups. Their addition marks an exciting next chapter for the program.

We also closed out 2025 with the Proving Ground x Snowflake for Startups Pitch Night, where more than 180 founders, investors and builders convened to showcase the art of the possible with Snowflake, as well as the growing strength of our ecosystem.

Together, these moments underscore the momentum of the program and the startups already scaling on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Accelerator alumni momentum: Founders scaling on the AI Data Cloud

The Snowflake Startup Accelerator has continued to gain significant traction over the past fiscal year. With 49 startups accepted, 500+ applications received and 29 products launched through the program, founders are proving what’s possible when they build on a secure, scalable, enterprise-ready data and AI foundation from day one.

Graduates of the Accelerator program are demonstrating real traction as they scale Snowflake native products into market, secure customers and build on a trusted, unified data and AI foundation.

Here are a few examples of how our program alumni are building on Snowflake:

Diskover Data leverages Snowflake Openflow to stream enriched file system data and metadata from any storage environment into Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, then uses Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence to deliver actionable insights that make unstructured data AI-ready at enterprise scale. A leading global media company managing over an exabyte of unstructured data worldwide uses Diskover to accelerate time to insights, optimize storage costs and unlock the value of billions of files across hybrid deployments.

Honeycomb Maps uses Snowpark Container Services, Snowflake Geospatial Functions and hybrid tables to provide an enterprise-focused geospatial visualization platform. Customers such as Wolt, a leading European food-delivery platform, use Honeycomb Maps to improve visibility into their business operations and uncover patterns, gaps and opportunities.



Sema4 integrates with Snowflake Cortex AI and enables customers to take action on enterprise applications, connect to non-Snowflake data sources and orchestrate Cortex AI services such as Cortex Search, Cortex Analyst, Document AI and more. At Snowflake Summit 2025, the company launched Team Edition as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. Team Edition brings enterprise AI agents directly into a customer’s Snowflake environment, enabling their teams to use intelligent agents for enhanced data analysis and automating end-to-end business processes.

These alumni examples are powerful signals of how quickly founders can gain traction when building on Snowflake, and one we’re thrilled to carry forward as we introduce our newest cohort.

Welcoming the new Snowflake Startup Accelerator Winter 2026 cohort

We’re excited to welcome the newest startups joining the Snowflake Startup Accelerator. This cohort represents a diverse mix of builders leveraging Snowflake to power the next generation of AI innovation.

Sitting at the intersection of enterprise-grade data and breakthrough AI, Snowflake is an ideal foundation for startups to build, launch and scale transformational enterprise-ready products.

Inside the new cohort

AnySoft lets anyone build secure, production-ready enterprise applications using AI and enterprise-grade vibe coding — turning ideas into working software at the speed of thought with intuitive tools, autonomous agents and built-in security to help teams ship faster and scale with confidence.

Dagen is an AI workspace for data engineers that helps teams design, build and manage data pipelines efficiently. By acting as an AI teammate with awareness of pipeline context and dependencies, Dagen helps data engineers be more productive as they work on Snowflake and the modern data stack.

Freehand (formerly Pando.ai) is an award-winning, category-defining agentic AI platform for supply chain and spend management. It deploys autonomous AI teams that replace manual, exception-driven operations across logistics, procurement and operations finance — reading unstructured data, reasoning across policies and executing decisions across source-to-pay and order-to-cash with auditable outcomes.

Improzo is pioneering AI that doesn’t just recommend actions — it executes them. Its AI-native iZO Platform closes the life sciences “insight-action gap” by embedding autonomous, production-grade agents directly into Snowflake, with extensions to Salesforce and Veeva. Founded by pharma and enterprise veterans Inderpreet Kambo and Abhishek Trigunait, Improzo transforms cloud-native data into automated, auditable actions — moving beyond dashboards and pilot purgatory.

Incerta Intelligence is an AI engineering defense technology firm building the Shared Intelligence Application (SIA), a multimodal, AI-enabled agentic decision-support platform that helps teams fuse data, expertise and automation into faster, better decisions.

Intangia is an AI decision infrastructure platform for translational drug development that surfaces emerging scientific and strategic signals before they are widely recognized. Founded by Olivier Collart, Intangia combines large-scale evidence analysis with a proprietary scoring system to deliver decision-ready foresight for R&D, portfolio and BD teams.

Truelty is a Snowflake-native customer intelligence platform that delivers governed, executive-ready insight without copying or moving data. Built around three modular intelligence engines — Identity, Value and Impact — Truelty can be deployed individually or as a unified intelligence layer.

Voicebox creates a direct voice line between brands and the people who love them. Founded by Karan Gupta, Voicebox transforms unfiltered voice into structured insights and actions — powering marketing, product and CX workflows across Snowflake, Salesforce and beyond.

These startups are building solutions that help their customers move faster through smarter automation and industry-specific solutions that provide valuable insights while leveraging Snowflake's advanced AI capabilities.

Founders prove their ground at Pitch Night