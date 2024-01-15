Real-Time Analytics with Kafka, Interactive Tables, and Snowpipe Streaming v2

Overview

In this quickstart, you will learn how to build a real-time data pipeline that ingests IoT sensor data from Apache Kafka into Snowflake using the new Snowpipe Streaming v2 (High-Performance Architecture). You will then use Snowflake's Interactive Tables and Interactive Warehouses to achieve low-latency queries on this streaming data.

What You'll Learn

How to set up Apache Kafka locally using Docker with KRaft (no Zookeeper required)

How to create Interactive Tables optimized for low-latency queries

How to create and configure Interactive Warehouses

How to configure the Snowflake Kafka Connector with Snowpipe Streaming v2 to stream data from Kafka into an Interactive Table

How to query streaming data with sub-second latency

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account in AWS us-west-2 region (Interactive Tables are available in select regions)

Docker Desktop installed on your machine

Python 3.9 or later

Basic knowledge of Kafka and SQL

What You'll Build

A local Kafka environment with Kafka Connect

A data generator that produces simulated IoT sensor data

An Interactive Table receiving real-time data via Snowpipe Streaming v2

An Interactive Warehouse optimized for low-latency queries

Architecture Overview

┌─────────────────┐ ┌─────────────────┐ ┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ Python Data │────▶│ Apache Kafka │────▶│ Snowflake Kafka Connector │ │ Generator │ │ (KRaft Mode) │ │ (Snowpipe Streaming v2) │ └─────────────────┘ └─────────────────┘ └───────────────┬─────────────────┘ │ ▼ ┌─────────────────┐ ┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ Interactive │◀────│ Interactive Table │ │ Warehouse │ │ (SENSOR_DATA) │ │ (Low Latency) │ │ │ └─────────────────┘ └─────────────────────────────────┘

Prerequisites

Verify Docker Installation

Open a terminal and verify Docker is installed:

docker --version docker compose version

Verify Python Installation

python3 --version

Install Required Python Packages

pip install kafka-python confluent-kafka

Clone or Download the Assets

Download the assets from this quickstart to a local directory from this GitHub repository. The assets include:

docker-compose.yml - Kafka cluster configuration

- Kafka cluster configuration Dockerfile.connect - Kafka Connect with Snowflake connector

- Kafka Connect with Snowflake connector generate_sensor_data.py - Script to generate continuous sensor data

- Script to generate continuous sensor data send_message.py - Script to send a single message

- Script to send a single message INTERACTIVE_TABLES_SETUP.ipynb - Snowflake notebook for setup

Setup Snowflake Objects

Before we start the Kafka cluster, we need to create the necessary Snowflake objects and configure authentication. All SQL commands for Snowflake setup are in the INTERACTIVE_TABLES_SETUP.ipynb notebook.

Import and Run the Setup Notebook

In Snowsight, click on Projects → Notebooks Click the dropdown arrow next to + Notebook and select Import .ipynb file Upload the INTERACTIVE_TABLES_SETUP.ipynb file from the assets folder Select Run on container for the runtime Click Create

What the Notebook Creates

The notebook will guide you through creating:

Database and Schema : KAFKA_INTERACTIVE.STREAMING

: Kafka Connector Role : KAFKA_CONNECTOR_ROLE with necessary privileges

: with necessary privileges Kafka User : KAFKA_USER for the Kafka connector (with RSA key pair authentication)

: for the Kafka connector (with RSA key pair authentication) Interactive Table : SENSOR_DATA with clustering on device_id and timestamp

: with clustering on and Interactive Warehouse: SENSOR_IWH for low-latency queries

Generate RSA Key Pair

Before running the key pair authentication section of the notebook, generate an RSA key pair in your terminal:

# Generate private key (unencrypted for simplicity in this demo) openssl genrsa 2048 | openssl pkcs8 -topk8 -inform PEM -out rsa_key.p8 -nocrypt # Generate public key openssl rsa -in rsa_key.p8 -pubout -out rsa_key.pub # Display the public key (you'll need this for the notebook) cat rsa_key.pub | grep -v "BEGIN\|END" | tr -d '

'

Copy the public key content (without the -----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- and -----END PUBLIC KEY----- lines) and paste it into the notebook when prompted.

Run Setup Cells

Run the notebook cells in Parts 1-7 to complete the Snowflake setup. The notebook includes detailed explanations for each step.

Setup Local Kafka Environment

The assets folder contains the Docker configuration files needed to run Kafka locally.

Understanding the Docker Files

docker-compose.yml - Defines two services:

kafka : Confluent Platform Kafka 7.6.0 running in KRaft mode (no Zookeeper required). Exposes ports 9092 (internal) and 29092 (external/host access).

: Confluent Platform Kafka 7.6.0 running in KRaft mode (no Zookeeper required). Exposes ports 9092 (internal) and 29092 (external/host access). kafka-connect: Kafka Connect with the Snowflake connector pre-installed. Exposes port 8083 for the REST API.

Dockerfile.connect - Builds a custom Kafka Connect image that includes:

Snowflake Kafka Connector 4.0.0-rc6

BouncyCastle FIPS libraries for cryptographic operations

Prepare the Environment

Navigate to the assets directory and create the required directories:

cd assets mkdir -p keys connect-config

Copy Your Private Key

Copy the RSA private key you generated earlier to the keys directory:

cp rsa_key.p8 keys/

Start Kafka Cluster

docker compose up -d

Wait for the services to be healthy:

docker compose ps

You should see both kafka and kafka-connect services running.

Create Kafka Topic

Create the Sensor Data Topic

Use the Kafka CLI tools inside the container to create a topic:

docker exec -it kafka kafka-topics --create \ --topic sensor_data \ --bootstrap-server localhost:9092 \ --partitions 3 \ --replication-factor 1

Verify Topic Creation

docker exec -it kafka kafka-topics --describe \ --topic sensor_data \ --bootstrap-server localhost:9092

You should see output showing the topic with 3 partitions. The output will look something like this:

Topic: sensor_data TopicId: h4tQAyduQm-TD6L4qyLOew PartitionCount: 3 ReplicationFactor: 1 Configs: Topic: sensor_data Partition: 0 Leader: 1 Replicas: 1 Isr: 1 Topic: sensor_data Partition: 1 Leader: 1 Replicas: 1 Isr: 1 Topic: sensor_data Partition: 2 Leader: 1 Replicas: 1 Isr: 1

Configure Kafka Connect for Snowpipe Streaming v2

Set Environment Variables

Set your Snowflake account identifier as an environment variable. This is the part before .snowflakecomputing.com (e.g., xyz12345 or someorg-someacctname ):

export SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT="your-account-identifier"

Deploy the Snowflake Connector

Create the connector using the Kafka Connect REST API:

curl -X POST http://localhost:8083/connectors \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "snowflake-sensor-data", "config": { "connector.class": "com.snowflake.kafka.connector.SnowflakeStreamingSinkConnector", "tasks.max": "3", "topics": "sensor_data", "snowflake.url.name": "'"${SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT}"'.snowflakecomputing.com", "snowflake.user.name": "KAFKA_USER", "snowflake.private.key": "'$(grep -v "BEGIN\|END" keys/rsa_key.p8 | tr -d '

')'", "snowflake.database.name": "KAFKA_INTERACTIVE", "snowflake.schema.name": "STREAMING", "snowflake.role.name": "KAFKA_CONNECTOR_ROLE", "snowflake.ingestion.method": "SNOWPIPE_STREAMING", "snowflake.enable.schematization": "TRUE", "snowflake.topic2table.map": "sensor_data:SENSOR_DATA", "key.converter": "org.apache.kafka.connect.storage.StringConverter", "value.converter": "org.apache.kafka.connect.json.JsonConverter", "value.converter.schemas.enable": "false", "buffer.flush.time": "10", "buffer.count.records": "10000", "buffer.size.bytes": "20000000", "errors.tolerance": "all", "errors.log.enable": "true", "snowflake.streaming.enable.altering.target.pipes.tables": "false", "snowflake.streaming.v2.enabled": "true" } }'

Verify Connector Status

Check that the connector is running:

curl -s http://localhost:8083/connectors/snowflake-sensor-data/status | python3 -m json.tool

You should see output similar to:

{ "name": "snowflake-sensor-data", "connector": { "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083" }, "tasks": [ { "id": 0, "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083" }, { "id": 1, "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083" }, { "id": 2, "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083" } ], "type": "sink" }

All tasks should show "state": "RUNNING" .

Troubleshooting

If the connector fails, check the logs:

docker logs kafka-connect 2>&1 | grep -i snowflake | tail -50

Common issues:

Authentication errors : Verify the RSA key pair is correctly configured

: Verify the RSA key pair is correctly configured Permission errors : Ensure the KAFKA_CONNECTOR_ROLE has all necessary privileges

: Ensure the KAFKA_CONNECTOR_ROLE has all necessary privileges Network errors: Verify your Snowflake account URL is correct

Start Streaming Data

Now let's start generating sensor data and watch it flow into Snowflake.

Python Data Generator Scripts

The assets include two Python scripts for sending data to Kafka:

send_message.py - Sends a single sensor reading to Kafka. Accepts a JSON string as a command-line argument.

- Sends a single sensor reading to Kafka. Accepts a JSON string as a command-line argument. generate_sensor_data.py - Generates random IoT sensor data continuously at a configurable rate. Simulates 20 devices across 5 buildings with 5 sensor types (temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and light).

Test with a Single Message

First, send a single sensor reading to verify end-to-end connectivity:

python send_message.py '{"device_id": "DEVICE_001", "sensor_type": "temperature", "value": 23.5, "unit": "celsius", "timestamp": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z", "location": {"building": "HQ", "floor": 2, "zone": "A"}}'

You should see output confirming the message was sent:

Message sent successfully! Topic: sensor_data Partition: 1 Offset: 0

Verify Data in Snowflake

Go back to the INTERACTIVE_TABLES_SETUP.ipynb notebook in Snowsight and run the cells in Part 8: Querying Streaming Data. The first query should show your test message:

USE WAREHOUSE SENSOR_IWH; SELECT * FROM SENSOR_DATA;

You should see one row with your test data (it may take 5-10 seconds for the data to appear due to Snowpipe Streaming latency).

Generate Continuous Data

Now start the data generator to send continuous sensor data. The script accepts the following arguments:

--duration, -d : Duration to run in minutes (default: 1)

: Duration to run in minutes (default: 1) --rate, -r : Messages per second (default: 10)

Start generating 10 messages per second for 2 minutes:

python generate_sensor_data.py --duration 2 --rate 10

You'll see output like:

Starting data generation: Duration: 2.0 minute(s) Rate: 10 messages/second Topic: sensor_data Press Ctrl+C to stop early Messages sent: 1,200 | Elapsed: 120.0s | Rate: 10.0 msg/s Generation complete! Total messages sent: 1,200 Total time: 120.0 seconds Average rate: 10.0 messages/second

Monitor Data Flow

While the generator is running, you can monitor:

Kafka topic offsets:

docker exec -it kafka kafka-consumer-groups \ --bootstrap-server localhost:9092 \ --describe \ --group connect-snowflake-sensor-data

Example output:

GROUP TOPIC PARTITION CURRENT-OFFSET LOG-END-OFFSET LAG connect-snowflake-sensor-data sensor_data 0 412 412 0 connect-snowflake-sensor-data sensor_data 1 398 398 0 connect-snowflake-sensor-data sensor_data 2 390 390 0

Connector status:

curl -s http://localhost:8083/connectors/snowflake-sensor-data/status | python3 -m json.tool

Example output:

{ "name": "snowflake-sensor-data", "connector": { "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083" }, "tasks": [ {"id": 0, "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083"}, {"id": 1, "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083"}, {"id": 2, "state": "RUNNING", "worker_id": "kafka-connect:8083"} ], "type": "sink" }

Query Data with Interactive Warehouse

Now let's query the data using the Interactive Warehouse for low-latency results.

Switch to Interactive Warehouse

In Snowsight or the notebook, run:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; USE DATABASE KAFKA_INTERACTIVE; USE SCHEMA STREAMING; -- Switch to the Interactive Warehouse USE WAREHOUSE SENSOR_IWH;

Query Recent Sensor Data

-- Get the most recent readings SELECT device_id, sensor_type, value, unit, timestamp, location:building::STRING as building, location:floor::INTEGER as floor, location:zone::STRING as zone FROM SENSOR_DATA WHERE timestamp >= DATEADD(minute, -5, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 100;

Aggregate Queries

-- Average readings by sensor type in last minute SELECT sensor_type, COUNT(*) as reading_count, AVG(value) as avg_value, MIN(value) as min_value, MAX(value) as max_value FROM SENSOR_DATA WHERE timestamp >= DATEADD(minute, -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) GROUP BY sensor_type ORDER BY reading_count DESC;

Device Activity Dashboard Query

-- Active devices in last 30 seconds SELECT device_id, COUNT(*) as readings, MAX(timestamp) as last_reading FROM SENSOR_DATA WHERE timestamp >= DATEADD(second, -30, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) GROUP BY device_id ORDER BY readings DESC;

Compare Query Performance

Notice how queries on the Interactive Warehouse complete quickly (typically under 1 second) even while data is actively streaming in.

Monitor and Observe

View Streaming Channel Status

In Snowflake, you can monitor the Snowpipe Streaming channels:

SHOW CHANNELS IN SCHEMA KAFKA_INTERACTIVE.STREAMING;

Check Default Pipe

With Snowpipe Streaming v2, a default pipe is automatically created:

SHOW PIPES IN SCHEMA KAFKA_INTERACTIVE.STREAMING;

View Recent Ingestion Metrics

SELECT * FROM TABLE(INFORMATION_SCHEMA.PIPE_USAGE_HISTORY( DATE_RANGE_START => DATEADD(hour, -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()), DATE_RANGE_END => CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ));

Monitor Table Growth

-- Check table size and row count SELECT TABLE_NAME, ROW_COUNT, BYTES, LAST_ALTERED FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES WHERE TABLE_NAME = 'SENSOR_DATA';

Cleanup

When you're done with the demo, clean up the resources.

Stop the Data Generator

Press Ctrl+C in the terminal where the generator is running.

Remove Kafka Connector

curl -X DELETE http://localhost:8083/connectors/snowflake-sensor-data

Stop Kafka Cluster

docker compose down -v

Clean Up Snowflake Objects

Go back to the INTERACTIVE_TABLES_SETUP.ipynb notebook in Snowsight and run the cleanup cells in Part 9: Cleanup. This will drop all the Snowflake objects created during the demo.

Conclusion and Resources

Congratulations! You've successfully built a real-time data pipeline using:

Apache Kafka with KRaft mode (no Zookeeper)

with KRaft mode (no Zookeeper) Snowflake Kafka Connector with Snowpipe Streaming v2

with Snowpipe Streaming v2 Interactive Tables optimized for low-latency queries

optimized for low-latency queries Interactive Warehouses providing sub-second query response

What You Learned

Setting up Kafka locally with Docker using the modern KRaft consensus protocol

Configuring the Snowflake Kafka Connector for high-performance streaming

Creating and configuring Interactive Tables and Interactive Warehouses

Building Python data generators for IoT simulation

Querying streaming data with consistent low latency

Key Takeaways

Snowpipe Streaming v2 provides near real-time data ingestion (5-10 second latency) Interactive Tables are optimized for simple, selective queries with low latency Interactive Warehouses never auto-suspend and provide consistent performance The combination enables real-time dashboards and operational analytics

Resources