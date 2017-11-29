Snowpipe: Serverless Loading for Streaming Data

Snowpipe tackles both continuous loading for streaming data and serverless computing for data loading into Snowflake. With Snowpipe, AWS S3 event notifications automatically trigger Snowflake to load data into target tables. Snowflake SQL queries retrieve the most recent data within a minute after it arrived to the S3 bucket.

The “pipe” is a key concept in the surface area that Snowpipe adds to Snowflake. A pipe definition wraps the familiar COPY statement for data loading with Snowflake. Most of the semantics from the existing COPY statement carry forward to a pipe in Snowpipe. The main difference, though, is that pipes are continuously watching for new data and are continuously loading data from the stage used by the pipe.

Snowpipe’s surface area provides two different levels of control for pipes. With most use cases, Snowpipe can rely on Amazon SQS notifications from an S3 bucket to trigger data loads. It requires a one-time configuration for an S3 bucket and a set of target tables. This usually takes less than 15 minutes to set up. It’s completely configuration-based, with no need to write any application code other than some Snowflake DDL statements. This experience is available for preview in December 2017. The following diagram illustrates this approach: