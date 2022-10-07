In order to solve the problem at hand, we need to examine who are the key players most affected:

An analytics engineer who may occasionally reach for the Python wrench, for example, using a popular fuzzy string matching library vs. rolling your own implementation in SQL (keep reading, demo below).

A Python-preferring data scientist and ML engineer deploying ML capabilities (featurization, scoring, training) who is expected to have SQL skills in order to access the enriched, transformed, trusted data from Snowflake.

These players haven’t been properly equipped in the past. When our analytics engineer tries to use Python, they are faced with the challenge of having two data processes to manage. On the flip side, the data scientist and ML engineer don’t easily collaborate with the analytics engineer, who has already transformed the data into the data cloud, which means duplicating existing work.

But what if I told you that Snowflake and dbt Labs can help with this conundrum, and deliver data products with improved productivity, without the issues we described earlier?