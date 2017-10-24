Snowflake's Seattle Office Welcomes New Engineering Talent

In February 2017, Polita was happily working at a major software company in the Seattle area. It had been her home for more than 15 years, and she wasn’t looking to go anywhere else.

But then she came upon an exciting opportunity: come work at a startup that is fundamentally changing the way organizations work with data.

“I knew that Snowflake is a company with a great future,” Polita said. “The leadership and employees are so passionate about this important product they’re building. This was such a compelling opportunity to join a company that cares so much about the customer that I couldn’t turn it down.”

Today, Polita is a senior engineer working on security and identity in Snowflake’s new Seattle office. She says the way the company responds to customer needs is unique in the industry.

“I’m working on a feature specifically because a customer asked for it, and I know why they need it,” she says. “It’s not always the case that you can be this connected to the customer and their ‘why,’ but at Snowflake, I am. And that shows in the product that we ultimately build.”