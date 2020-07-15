Snowflake Service Account Security, Part 3

For complete instructions and to get the plugin for testing, please see the github repository with the code and documentation. The following two scenarios demonstrate how to use the plugin to attain strong controls.

The scenarios assume that you have already done all the setup.

In the first scenario, you use the plugin to create ephemeral users with very specific rights. To do this you create a role in Vault. The role contains the instructions to create the user properly in Snowflake. You can then read from this Vault role to get a temporary username and password.

We will create a role called xvi and then call it to get a user: