Data integration is one of the first and most critical steps in building any data pipeline. It's how raw data becomes usable, trusted, and ready for downstream applications. But in practice, it's also where teams lose the most time. Connectiving systems, managing credential, handling edge cases, and keeping pipelines stable can quickly turn into a constant cycle of setup and maintenance.
At the same time, expectations are shifting. Data engineers are being asked to make their organizations "AI-ready". In reality, that means data needs to be continuously updated, well-structured, and accessible enough to power models, copilots, and real-time applications. None of that happens without reliable data movement. The path to AI starts with data integration but the work required to get there often slows everything down.
Snowflake Openflow gives teams a powerful foundation for data integration. Cortex Code builds on top of that by turning everyday integration work into something more direct and interactive. Instead of stitching together commands and documentation, you describe what you want to do, review the plan, and decide when to execute. This post walks through three common Openflow workflows and how Cortex Code changes the way you approach them.
What are Openflow and Cortex Code?
Snowflake Openflow is a native data connectivity service built on Apache NiFi. It handles a wide range of integration patterns, from CDC replication and Kafka ingestion to SaaS and file-based sources. You can run it on Snowflake-managed infrastructure or a Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model environment. Either way, it connects directly into Snowflake without requiring additional pipeline tooling or staging layers.
Cortex Code is Snowflake's AI coding agent, available in Snowsight and via CLI or Desktop App. It helps you build, configure, and troubleshoot using natural language while keeping you in control. Before anything runs, you see exactly what will happen and approve each step.
For Openflow users, Cortex Code includes a dedicated skill tailored to how Openflow works. It understands connector behavior, configuration patterns, authentication models, and runtime signals. Once activated, it works with your environment context so you're not re-explaining your setup every time.
Figure 1: Watch this as Dan Chaffelson master Openflow with Cortex Code
Build a CDC pipeline through conversation
When you're building pipelines, speed comes from staying in flow. The more time you spend switching tools or double-checking configurations, the more that momentum fades.
With Cortex Code, you start by describing the outcome. For example, replicating MySQL data from AWS RDS into Snowflake. From there, it lays out a plan you can review before anything changes. Once approved, it moves through the process step by step:
- Configure the connector parameters
- Enable the controller services that manage database connectivity
- Start the flow
What stands out is how it handles the pieces beyond Snowflake itself. With the right access, Cortex Code can prepare the source system alongside the destination. That might include setting up RDS configurations or enabling database-level features required for CDC. Instead of treating the source as a separate problem, it brings both sides into the same workflow.
It also fills in the gaps that usually slow you down. It identifies the right drivers, surfaces relevant defaults, and validates configurations before anything runs. You focus on what's unique to your setup, not on rediscovering known requirements.
The same pattern applies across connectors, whether you're working with PostgreSQL, Oracle, Apache Kafka or SaaS sources. Once you understand the workflow, it carries over.
Figure 2: Watch live as Jakub Puchalski demonstrates how to set up Openflow Oracle CDC Connector
Monitor and manage pipelines without chasing context
Once pipelines are live, the challenge shifts from building to staying informed. Traditionally, that means checking multiple interfaces or relying on whoever last touched the system.
With Cortex Code, it gives you a direct way to ask for the current state of your environment. A simple prompt like "What is the status of my flow?" returns a clear view of what is running, what is not, and what needs attention. If something looks off, like a partially deployed connector, it calls that out and offers next steps. This kind of operational awareness is the difference between monitoring a system and actually understanding it.
You can also run multiple Cortex Code sessions at the same time. One session might be checking pipeline health, another deploying a connector, and a third working on a separate configuration. Each runs independently so you can review progress and guide execution without blocking on a single task.
The shift here is subtle but important. You spend less time navigating systems and more time deciding what to do next.
Troubleshoot faster without the back-and-forth
When something breaks, the real cost is often the investigation. Finding the root cause usually means retracing steps across logs, configurations, and system states.
Cortex Code approaches this systematically. It checks connector status, reads runtime logs, and narrows down likely causes while keeping track of what's already been tested. Instead of restarting the process every time you switch tools, you stay within a single thread of reasoning. If a configuration mismatch is the issue, it surfaces the discrepancy and walks through possible fixes before making changes. The same goes for credential updates. It applies changes, verifies connectivity, and confirms that the system is back in a healthy state. It doesn't stop at Snowflake's edge. It troubleshoots your source systems too. For example, connect it via Secure Shell to your OLTP database and ask it to verify the source CDC logs configuration and health.
Because it encodes common operational patterns, it also helps standardize how issues get resolved. Data engineers don't need years of experience with a specific connector to troubleshoot it effectively, they follow a guided path that reflects best practices.
It also flags potential issues before they escalate, such as outdated runtimes or incomplete deployments so you can address them early.
Full coverage for day-to-day work
Cortex Code supports the full lifecycle of Openflow usage. Everything below is available today via the CLI:
- Deploy connectors across CDC, streaming, SaaS, and file-based sources.
- Monitor and manage flows, including start, stop, and health checks.
- Configure and validate settings through natural language.
- Diagnose issues using logs and runtime signals.
- Keep connectors up to date with minimal manual effort.
Getting started
Openflow brings data integration directly into Snowflake, connects your most important sources, and scales with enterprise-grade reliability and governance all in one platform. Cortex Code builds on that by making those capabilities easier to use in practice.
Openflow Cortex Code skills are available via CLI and Desktop. You can get started by connecting to your Openflow environment, activating the Openflow skill, and running your first prompt. Get started with Openflow or download the Cortex Code CLI and start your first session.
Check out the following resources to learn more: