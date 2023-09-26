The application market has been growing at a fast pace. This creates several challenges that prevent greater application adoption:

Data protection and governance

Data sovereignty

Third-party agreements

Security audits

Security patch and maintenance

Application builders spend a considerable amount of time developing custom processes and algorithms. Before Snowflake Native Apps, application builders had to choose between a managed offering where the provider hosts the infrastructure, the code and the user experience, or a licensing model where the code/packages are given to the application consumer to host on their own hardware.

Traditional software started with licensing agreements where application customers were expected to install and operate the software bought from an application builder. Unfortunately, the team that was expected to operate the application generally knew very little about the solution because it was built by a third party. Operations teams were concerned about introducing issues while patching and upgrading these systems, resulting in systems that were not actively patched. Application consumers, on the other hand, really liked this model for their data protection and governance because the solutions operated on the data in its existing location and, in most cases, a third party didn’t need access.

For the application providers, not having control over the code/executables not only puts the license at risk, but also puts their business at risk should their software be reverse engineered. Any time an application is packaged and given to a customer to run on their own hardware, reverse engineering those packages becomes much simpler. The code can be debugged and memory can be easily inspected. App builders can build in protection to try to prevent reverse engineering, such as by obfuscating executables, but this is complicated, error prone, and still doesn’t provide complete protection.

The emergence of SaaS applications and managed services alleviated some of these challenges, but also introduced new ones. With the SaaS model, when application builders control all hardware and software, they maintain control over their code at all times. The builder can also push any urgent updates and security patches as needed.

The challenge in this shift in the industry is that these applications often require the application consumer to provide access to or a copy of their data to the third-party provider. The builder has, or can have, direct access to this information, which puts more risk on the application consumer. The data that is being stored is outside the consumer’s systems, so the third party has to be evaluated for trust and security risk, and processes have to be carefully checked for compliance.