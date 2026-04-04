Snowflake Achieves Key ISO Certifications: ISO 22301 and ISO 20000

Snowflake is proud to announce the successful attainment of two vital international standards certifications, ISO 22301:2019 for business continuity management systems (BCMS) and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 for IT service management (ITSMS). These achievements underscore Snowflake’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, service reliability and increased resiliency of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for our global customer base.

What do these certifications mean for Snowflake customers?

The journey to achieving ISO 22301 and ISO/IEC 20000 involved rigorous, independent auditing of Snowflake’s processes, infrastructure and controls. For our customers, these certifications translate directly into enhanced trust, reliability and predictability when utilizing our products and services.

ISO 22301: Business continuity and resilience

ISO 22301 is the international standard for business continuity management. It provides a framework for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a BCMS.

Key customer benefits from ISO 22301 include:

Minimized disruption: This certification verifies that Snowflake has robust, tested plans in place to continue critical business functions during and after disruptive incidents.

Rapid recovery: It demonstrates Snowflake's capability for organized and timely recovery, helping ensure that service interruptions are minimized and data access is swiftly restored.

Proactive risk management: Adherence to ISO 22301 helps Snowflake proactively identify potential threats and risks by implementing controls to prevent outages before they occur.

ISO/IEC 20000: IT service management

ISO/IEC 20000 is a global standard that specifies requirements for an organization to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve an ITSMS. It is a testament to the quality, reliability and consistency of Snowflake's product and service delivery.

Key customer benefits from ISO/IEC 20000 include:

Consistent service quality: The certification validates that Snowflake manages its IT services — from change management to incident resolution — in a structured, repeatable and high-quality manner, aligning with international best practices.

Efficient operations: It verifies the effectiveness of Snowflake’s internal processes, supporting faster service delivery, reduced complexity and improved responsiveness to customer needs.

Continuous improvement: ISO/IEC 20000 requires a cycle of continuous improvement, and Snowflake regularly audits, reviews and refines its service management practices to meet evolving customer expectations and technology standards.

A foundation for trust and growth

These new certifications complement Snowflake's existing portfolio of compliance attestations, including ISO 27001, ISO 9001, SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS and various regional and industry-specific standards. Together, they form the bedrock of a governance framework designed to protect customer data and enable operational integrity.

By achieving ISO 22301 and ISO/IEC 20000, Snowflake further solidifies its position as a secure, reliable and scalable foundation for all your AI and data needs, allowing our customers to focus on driving innovation and business value.

Dive deeper