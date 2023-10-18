Product-Led Growth: 6 Secrets for Success

Product-led growth (PLG) is a business model that emerged in the last decade with the enormous success of vendors like Slack and Datadog. Unlike traditional sales-led models, PLG models cut out the middlemen (sales reps, for example) and let customers just download and use the product without third-party onboarding.

The relative novelty of the pricing model and its demonstrably successful application in growing these companies attracted a lot of attention. PLG can be especially useful to startups, as putting a good product directly into users’ hands can help a small company make a big impact—and garner valuable press and VC attention—in a crowded market.

But winning with the PLG model involves much more than posting a freemium version of your product and waiting for the dollars to roll in. In a recent Snowflake webinar, Itxaso del Palacio, General Partner at Notion Capital, and Nadine Torbey, Investment Director at AlbionVC laid out an informal playbook to help companies determine if PLG is a good fit and how to execute a successful PLG strategy. Let’s take a look at six secrets from this playbook that can help your company drive product-led growth.