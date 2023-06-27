At Snowflake, we’re committed to providing best-in-class native data governance features for customers entrusting our platform with their data. These customers span many countries around the world and, as such, we’ve expanded classification capabilities to support UK-, Australia-, and Canada-based data (in private preview).

Customers can also now more easily manage sensitive and personally identifiable (PII) data by leveraging an enhanced user experience. The Classification UI (in private preview) provides customers with an intuitive workflow in Snowsight to classify and tag tables in the desired schema while the Data Governance UI (in GA soon) offers an at-a-glance summary of tagged and protected assets in Snowsight, with workflows to take action.

We are further expanding our data governance capabilities with native data quality monitoring (private preview coming soon) through out-of-the-box metrics for data freshness, volume, accuracy and common statistics along with the ability to define your own custom metrics. Snowflake delivers these building blocks for data quality monitoring that our partners can further leverage and extend.

Aside from native data governance innovations, we are also constantly working to expand our compliance footprint. Most notably, Snowflake recently launched the Government & Education Data Cloud industry offering earlier in June and has obtained authorization for StateRAMP High on AWS GovCloud. To help federal, state and local agencies meet security and compliance standards, Snowflake now supports regulated workloads such as Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS).

Snowgrid is a uniquely differentiated cross-cloud technology layer that interconnects your business’ ecosystems across regions and clouds so you can operate at global scale. Snowgrid powers Snowflake’s cross-cloud business continuity capabilities and we are excited to announce that Account Replication is now generally available. This feature expands replication beyond databases to account metadata and integrations, making business continuity turnkey. Snowflake users can now recover their account and client connections in seconds, at virtually any scale, when paired with Client Redirect.

To simplify and streamline the user experience for cross-cloud business continuity, customers can set up, configure, and monitor account replications through an intuitive UI (public preview coming soon). This UI allows them to manage replication sources, destinations, objects to be replicated, and timings.

With the replication of Stages, Snowpipe, COPY (ingestion), and directory tables soon to be in public preview, customers will be able to replicate entire ETL pipelines (public preview coming soon) to protect against Snowflake becoming unavailable in a region. This means customers can failover pipelines and Snowflake guarantees idempotent loads.

Snowflake users can now also replicate Streams and Tasks in GA — these are often used together to build modern data pipelines. We have thousands of Snowflake customers developing powerful data transformation pipelines every single day. With the ability to replicate Streams and Tasks, your data pipelines will now also seamlessly work on your secondary Snowflake accounts.