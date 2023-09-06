4 Steps to Shopper 360 Success for Retailers and Consumer Goods Brands

In today’s hyper-connected world of retail and consumer goods, understanding the customer journey is more critical than ever. As digital disruption and evolving customer expectations continue to shape the future of these sectors, organisations are striving to achieve ‘Shopper 360,’ a comprehensive and integrated view of their shoppers that is the retail equivalent of ‘Customer 360.’

By using cloud data platforms and their martech stack, retailers and consumer goods brands can masterfully stitch together previously fragmented customer touchpoints to offer customers more personalised experiences and drive meaningful engagements.

Here are four pivotal steps industry leaders must take to achieve an integrated perspective of the customer journey: