PLEASE NOTE: This post was originally published in May 2023. It has been updated to include the customer's perspective in video format.

When it comes to building customer loyalty, an ill-timed email or message can easily backfire. That’s why companies rely on customer engagement platforms (CEPs) to improve digital marketing campaigns and provide customers with a frictionless experience when ordering online and in store.

As the Director of Data Science at Paytronix, a CEP used by more than 1,800 brands in the restaurant and convenience store industries, Jesse Marshall leads a small team of data scientists and data engineers tasked with collecting, organizing, and deriving insight from data from many sources and in disparate formats.

How does data science relate to customer experience? Marshall offers this example: “Say you visited Peet’s this morning at 9 a.m. and then you received an email from them at 9:30 a.m. saying, ‘Hey, we haven’t seen you in a while. Come back in!’ You would think that Peet’s doesn’t know you at all because you were just there 30 minutes ago,” explained Marshall.

To prevent such a scenario from happening to customers, Paytronix needed data coming into Snowflake to be transformed in real time. With real-time predictive modeling, Paytronix can help its customers build and protect customer loyalty by creating tailored 1:1 messaging based on up-to-date data. In order to do this, Paytronix has to have a lot of data all in one place, and be able to glean useful insights from all of it in real time. The company relies on data science initiatives, powered by Snowpark for Snowflake and Coalesce, to make it happen.