Oil and Gas Wells - Lifecycle Data from Peloton Powered by Snowflake

To extract oil and gas from developed reservoirs, industry experts drill wells in various sizes and types. Such a project may cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. The return on this investment depends on how the operator masters the subsequent production, ensuring maximum safety and the lowest possible risk to the environment. This is not an easy task.

Typically without servicing, well output declines at an average rate of 20% annually, estimates Rystad Energy. Yet with service activities, workovers, and the right ongoing performance optimisation, wells remain in operation over an average of 20-30 years and beyond as reported by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

According to Peloton, the company holds information on nearly 80% of wells from over 600 clients worldwide. These clients rely on complete, accurate well data files to keep track of changes and document operational data throughout the well lifecycle, from planning to plug and abandon. Each well is described by massive amounts of data. Peloton’s cloud-based solution, the Peloton Platform, houses their best-in-class solutions, WellView Allez, ProdView, SiteView Allez, RigView, and LandView. These products are powered by Snowflake on Microsoft Azure with many benefits: a sophisticated data model, real-time integration capabilities, trusted data analytics, and comprehensive visualisation that support their customers managing their workflows.