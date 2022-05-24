NHS Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership Provides Support to 3 Million Patients with Snowflake

The data demands on healthcare professionals are increasing by the day, and in a post-COVID world the only way to overcome backlogs is to work smarter. We talked to Graham Beales, Head of Business Intelligence at the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, to learn about the opportunities Snowflake brings to the NHS.

The Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership (GMHSCP) was created to support the devolved care of nearly 3 million people across ten boroughs across Greater Manchester. By taking control of its own budgets and decision-making, GMHSCP is able to provide a better standard of care, sharing data and insights with other authorities across the Greater Manchester region.

The organization has a collaborative analytics and data science platform that provides a shared understanding to all of its users. It delivers access to things like a live A&E dashboard, and strategic reports that feed into high-level decision-making across Greater Manchester.

“We have multiple organizations coming together, from local authorities and commissioning groups to GP practices and mental health providers,” said Graham Beales, Head of Business Intelligence at GMHSCP. “We help these bodies to collaborate, improve, share best practices, and build new efficiencies.”

In recent years, however, an explosion in the requirements and demands for health data has placed pressure on GMHSCP to maintain both its strategic focus and its operational readiness. The organization knew it needed to migrate from its on-premises infrastructure to ensure its partners received the most valuable information—and patients received the best care.

Making the move to the cloud

“The main challenges we faced were the speed that we had to produce our reports, the size of the data that we now have to work with, and how we connect that data to explore relationships and produce the output required for analysis,” said Beales. “Those things combined meant we needed to increase our processing power to deliver on expectations.”

Looking to add this processing power and conduct deep analytics and data science projects to uncover health inequalities, GMHSCP was planning a migration to a competitive solution. But, having been introduced to the Snowflake Data Cloud at a conference several years prior, its benefits soon became apparent.

“The more we got the opportunity to work with Snowflake, the more we realised there would be less of a requirement for us to work with other warehouse technology,” said Beales. “We wanted to move as quickly as possible to replace our on-premises setup and realise the power of its processing.”

A vital engine room for improved care

Today, GMHSCP’s analytics and data science platform combines modern technologies that work together to consume data from multiple sources and present it in a single user interface. Snowflake is the core that makes this possible, allowing the organization to move data around, build new data, and seamlessly present it to end-users.

The platform has allowed GMHSCP to understand how it can work with huge amounts of data, quickly, and use that speed of delivery to support front-line operations with rapid reporting.