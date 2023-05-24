How to Navigate Economic Headwinds When Selling in Asia

After 30 years of working in tech across Asia, I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in these markets. Not long ago, I wrote a blog about what US and European software companies can do to ensure their success when opening for business in the region. Now, as the US wavers between higher inflation and recession, the war in Ukraine enters its second year, and the impact of Covid is still being felt by most industries, it seems like the right time to write about the challenges those markets are facing, and what tech companies can do to help.

The impact of what happens in the US and European economies invariably has repercussions in Asia, but the impact is not felt uniformly across all countries. English-speaking countries such as Australia and New Zealand rely on Western media for their industry news. Battling inflation in the United States can usher in conservatism in that part of Asia. Technology purchases don’t halt but customers spend more time and effort to confirm ROI before closing the deal. Panic and anxiety, whether based on real economic challenges or not, can set in and affect decision-making and investments.

Larger Asian economies, such as Japan and Korea, are more shielded from what’s happening in the west, so it’s business as usual in the current climate. No country is immune to the impacts on supply chain and logistics, but they can take care of themselves to a certain degree. India is experiencing a surge in cloud-native startup companies, but a slowdown in cash flow is working against that growth currently.