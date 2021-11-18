More Throughput and Faster Execution for Interactive Use Cases: Now in Public Preview

Snowflake is the data backbone for thousands of businesses, enabling data access and governance needed to deliver value. Interactive use cases in some data applications and embedded analytics, however, pose a particular challenge. Traditionally, you needed an additional caching layer to provide the required speed and throughput these solutions require—which also increased costs and architectural complexity.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve improved our elastic performance engine to support these interactive use cases. This update, now available in public preview, includes dramatic increases in concurrency, throughput, and faster execution.

During the private preview, HUMAN, a cybersecurity company, was able to simplify its architecture and migrate its interactive dashboards to Snowflake. This increased data freshness from hours to minutes and brought down the peak latency of queries from more than a minute to less than two seconds. At Snowflake BUILD 2021, Swati Baradia, VP of Platform Engineering at HUMAN, shared how its human verification engine proactively processes trillions of interactions to identify bots and prevent digital advertising fraud, and how it can surface more information for customers in dashboards for their own personalized insights.

“Snowflake has allowed us to build an ecosystem where all captured data is available within 20 minutes of the time it was created—which is down from more than two and a half hours previously,” Baradia said. “The data freshness allows us to detect active threats sooner.”

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and California Department of Technology (CDT) also used improvements in concurrency and latency during their work on the California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal, ensuring that millions of California residents could receive their records quickly. The CDT shared the portal code on GitHub, and it was subsequently used by Colorado and other states.