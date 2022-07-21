Bring More Data to More People with Snowflake and Braze

IT has long been perceived as a cost center, but it’s increasingly being reimagined as a profit center by forward-looking companies. A 2021 IDG State of the CIO report noted that two-thirds of CIOs said creating new revenue-generating activities falls among their responsibilities—and customer engagement offers exciting opportunities in this area for CIOs and CMOs alike.

Thanks to predictive models associated with AI and machine learning (ML), marketers have more insight than ever into customer behaviors, and can therefore gain a better understanding of how to best influence those behaviors. With the right information on hand, brands can leverage these tools to support effective personalization, which in turn can boost revenue. Accordingly, 46% of CIOs listed customer engagement as a new area for expansion, and personalization as a key revenue driver for their business.

However, this opportunity comes with its own unique challenges. A customer-centric approach to customer engagement requires actionable information, but all too often that data ends up siloed within apps, websites, and other back-end systems and databases. The result? Inefficiencies, data latency, and inaccuracies that lead to broken customer experiences. In addition, the cost associated with collecting, storing, and managing actionable data can inhibit efforts by marketing and IT teams to use personalized customer engagement programs to drive revenue.

To truly profit from data, brands need the ability to transfer it throughout their tech stacks at the speed of their business. With the right technology, brands can create a data ecosystem that allows them to act immediately on key customer information, regardless of origin.

That’s where Braze and Snowflake come in. The Braze customer engagement platform supports the real-time flow of data, enabling brands to easily gather, understand, and take action upon multiple customer events. By connecting it to the Snowflake Data Cloud, you can create a 360-degree view of the customer to power relevant and memorable experiences.