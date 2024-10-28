Tools for the Next Era: The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025

The stage is set for a new era in marketing, and marketers have never had so much data and technology at their fingertips. But to deliver the ROI that enterprises require today, marketers must have a strategic mindset and fine-tune the tools, tactics and approaches in their marketing data stack. Snowflake is here to help marketers evolve and accelerate their marketing impact with our third annual Modern Marketing Data Stack report and global virtual event.

The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025 report dives into the leading martech, adtech, and data platform tools and vendors; the real-world marketing success that customers are having with Snowflake; and the forces shaping how marketers arrange and adapt their solutions into an effective tech ecosystem that works best for their organization. This year’s event also provides actionable insights into what marketing success looks like now and in the near future, as well as the leading-edge innovations the AI Data Cloud for Marketing delivers to create new marketing possibilities for businesses across all industries.

From trend to foundational shift

In the last few years, the martech baseline has shifted remarkably, creating a rapid reshuffling in priorities and launching the industry into what is now the new normal. Here are three critical factors driving the change:

Generative AI is reshaping how marketers engage with their audiences; quickly transforming how effectively and rapidly campaigns are built, launched and measured; and providing new ways for marketers to understand and connect with their audiences.

Privacy has become a critical foundation for ethical and compliant marketing, as consumers and regulators now demand stricter data protection practices. Marketers must not only meet regulatory requirements but also carefully manage consumer behaviors, preferences and expectations to ensure responsible and impactful marketing strategies.

Data gravity is the growing trend of application processes moving to the data rather than the other way around. It prioritizes the need to centralize data securely and reduces the need for costly movement across multiple systems.

Amidst these dynamic forces, new trends have emerged. Measurement keeps evolving, with new strategies outpacing the old, and commerce media’s meteoric rise continues, while the value of first-party data is only becoming greater.

Click below to watch a preview of Denise Persson’s discussion on these transformative trends from the event.