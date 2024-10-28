Tools for the Next Era: The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025

The stage is set for a new era in marketing, and marketers have never had so much data and technology at their fingertips. But to deliver the ROI that enterprises require today, marketers must have a strategic mindset and fine-tune the tools, tactics and approaches in their marketing data stack. Snowflake is here to help marketers evolve and accelerate their marketing impact with our third annual Modern Marketing Data Stack report and global virtual event.
The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025 report dives into the leading martech, adtech, and data platform tools and vendors; the real-world marketing success that customers are having with Snowflake; and the forces shaping how marketers arrange and adapt their solutions into an effective tech ecosystem that works best for their organization. This year’s event also provides actionable insights into what marketing success looks like now and in the near future, as well as the leading-edge innovations the AI Data Cloud for Marketing delivers to create new marketing possibilities for businesses across all industries.
From trend to foundational shift
In the last few years, the martech baseline has shifted remarkably, creating a rapid reshuffling in priorities and launching the industry into what is now the new normal. Here are three critical factors driving the change:
Generative AI is reshaping how marketers engage with their audiences; quickly transforming how effectively and rapidly campaigns are built, launched and measured; and providing new ways for marketers to understand and connect with their audiences.
Privacy has become a critical foundation for ethical and compliant marketing, as consumers and regulators now demand stricter data protection practices. Marketers must not only meet regulatory requirements but also carefully manage consumer behaviors, preferences and expectations to ensure responsible and impactful marketing strategies.
Data gravity is the growing trend of application processes moving to the data rather than the other way around. It prioritizes the need to centralize data securely and reduces the need for costly movement across multiple systems.
Amidst these dynamic forces, new trends have emerged. Measurement keeps evolving, with new strategies outpacing the old, and commerce media’s meteoric rise continues, while the value of first-party data is only becoming greater.
Click below to watch a preview of Denise Persson’s discussion on these transformative trends from the event.
Leaders and ones to watch
Marketers are capitalizing on the rapid convergence of the modern marketing data stack and doing it on Snowflake’s growing marketing ecosystem of more than 14,000 marketing ecosystem vendors. Ad sellers are maximizing the value of their inventory, and ad buyers are benefiting from sellers’ effectiveness, while publishers and social media platforms are seeing improved targeting for their ads to target audiences. Throughout the ecosystem — from measurement and programmatic solutions to consent management and customer data platforms — more businesses are effectively leveraging their first-party data, optimizing their marketing ROI.
On Snowflake, leading vendors are propelling marketing innovation forward in vast and differentiated ways, delivering exceptional results for our customers. Here are just a few of the many (89, to be exact) vendors featured in this year’s modern marketing data stack report and event:
Analytics & Data Capture
Snowplow: Using digital analytics to deliver real-time insights into customer behavior
Business Intelligence
Domo: Marketing attribution and media mix modeling
Sigma: Analyze Google Analytics 4 (ga4) data in minutes
ThoughtSpot: Supercharge your data analytics
Customer Data Platforms
Amperity: Build a unified customer 360
Census: Activate data for personalized marketing with Census
Hightouch: Campaign intelligence with Hightouch composable CDP
- Tealium: Collect and activate customer data in real-time
Identity & Onboarding
FullContact: Build a robust identity resolution and customer recognition app
LiveRamp: Embed identity solutions for data collaboration and consolidation
Integration & Modeling
Fivetran: Build a RAG--based chatbot using structured data
Marketing & Customer Engagement
Cordial: Bidirectional data integration for real-time customer data
Watch the video below to hear more about the changes to the stack and insights about Snowflake’s partner ecosystem from Ashley Carson, Senior Partner Marketing Manager at Snowflake.
Our customers’ marketing success is our success
Customers always come first at Snowflake. Across a wide range of industries, from restaurants and retail to financial services and healthcare, they are powering customized marketing solutions on the AI Data Cloud, delivering tangible results not only for their marketing activities.
Zillow is on a mission to enhance the entire home-buying journey. With Snowflake, it is fully leveraging its data and AI to deliver personalized and seamless customer experiences. The company's marketing strategy centers on guiding users from searching for homes to connecting with agents or loan officers, aiming to make homeownership more accessible. With more than 231 million unique monthly users, Zillow uses first- and third-party data to ensure customized messaging across platforms and touchpoints. The company is also heavily using AI to automate and personalize these interactions, helping to reduce operational friction and improve both customer experience and service efficiency.
Chipotle, a leader in delivering fast, high-quality food, wanted to be able to say the same for its data insights. Using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, the company broke down its many data silos — in marketing, sales and operations — and created a unified view of the customer journey to better understand their consumers’ behavior and improve decision-making in real time. By eliminating the technical challenges of managing multiple data sources and focusing on business outcomes, Chipotle can now easily connect various data sets and KPIs, driving meaningful insights across the organization.
Hear more customer marketing success stories from companies like Pizza Hut, OrangeTheory and Rakuten to learn how the AI Data Cloud is also driving operational efficiencies at the Modern Marketing Data Stack event.
Catch the Modern Marketing Data Stack virtual event on demand
Watch now to discover the modern marketing data stack’s latest updates and get leading-edge insights from Snowflake leaders and customers. It’s a great opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and gain the knowledge you need to take your marketing to the next level. And download the report to dive deep into these insights and learn where vendors rank in the stack.