Snowflake is committed to improving how cross-functional teams of data scientists, data engineers, and application developers can collaborate in taking machine learning models from experiments and into production. A big part of this is supporting the most popular language for data science, so we’re going all in on Python.

This move is the latest in our ongoing effort to help data scientists accelerate their workflow with near-unlimited access to data and data processing power. From the launch of Snowpark, our developer platform, to the rollout of dozens of new data programmability features, we aim to make the lives of data scientists easier. Snowpark empowers developers to build scalable pipelines, machine learning (ML) models, and applications directly in Snowflake using their preferred programming languages. With Snowflake for Python now in public preview, along with a new native integration with Streamlit in development, data teams will be able to build faster, better, and collaborate in new ways