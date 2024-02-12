The telecom industry is evolving rapidly, influenced by tech innovation and trends like generative AI and 5G, and the pressures of cost efficiency and global competition. One way telecom companies stay ahead of the curve is by attending the world’s largest and most influential telecom and connectivity event: Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held February 26–29 in Barcelona, Spain.
With a projected attendance of around 90,000 people, MWC is a global networking hub that attracts key players, decision-makers and innovators in multiple telecom areas (including mobile service providers, device manufacturers, technology providers and digital services) and almost every industry imaginable. This year’s theme is all about powering connectivity.
Snowflake is a proud sponsor of this year’s MWC, and participants will have the opportunity to attend several events to learn how Snowflake can help them unlock their data and deliver leading-edge solutions that solve business-critical challenges. “This year’s event will be electric, and I couldn’t be more excited to be at the epicenter of it,” says Phil Kippen, Global Industry Leader, Telecom, Snowflake.
The industry is at an inflection point where platforms and gen AI technology meet to truly transform telecom operations and rapidly deliver solutions to real-world problems. We’re at the heart of it. My team and I are looking forward to demonstrating the value Snowflake brings to leading telecom companies today, and the innovative solutions and partnerships we have to propel the industry into a resilient and sustainable future."
Phil Kippen
Here are five reasons why you should connect with Snowflake at MWC:
1. Explore how Snowflake can help you drive innovation, enhance customer experience and streamline operations
Informative sessions will explore topics including:
- How companies are using Snowflake’s AI innovations to transform their business operations and customer engagement strategies
- How Snowflake is helping telecom companies unlock new revenue streams by enabling real-time analytics and powering personalized customer experiences
- Snowflake’s unique approach to data management for geospatial data and digital twins
- How Snowflake can help companies unify OSS-BSS and streamline telecom operations in one place
…and much more. Throughout the conference, we’ll be hosting a wide variety of sessions at our booth (Booth 5A31 in Hall 5), presented by Snowflake and our industry-leading partners.
2. Learn directly from Snowflake executives and experts
Several conference sessions feature presentations from Snowflake leaders on everything from AI to 5G monetization. Here are a few “must-attend” sessions:
- Telecom Executive Roundtable: What Is the Role of Telecom in Today’s Data Economy?: A panel of experts including Phil Kippen, Snowflake’s Global Industry Leader, Telecom, along with leaders from AT&T, Spark New Zealand, Vodafone Business UK, Amdocs and TMForum, will discuss the role of the telecom service provider in the new data economy, and what new data monetization opportunities will open up for operators who are willing to lead.
- Is AI Bias Easier to Eliminate Than Human Bias?: Jennifer Belissent, Snowflake’s Principal Data Strategist, will moderate a panel of experts as they discuss the underlying causes of bias in AI systems, such as the human touch, biased training data and algorithmic biases. Attendees will gain insights into the various approaches and techniques used to detect and mitigate bias in AI systems, as well as the limitations and potential unintended consequences of these efforts. This thought-provoking discussion will provide a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding bias in AI and the ongoing efforts to eliminate it.
- The Anatomy of Autonomous Networks: A panel of experts, including Phil Kippen, will explore how 5G, edge computing, digital twins and network virtualization are enabling a fully automated environment, while focusing on the monumental impact of AI. The panel will dissect the anatomy of a truly autonomous network and highlight how it powers network optimization and predictive maintenance, self-heals and delivers zero touch, zero wait services.
- Leveraging Big Data for 5G Monetization: Fawad Qureshi, Snowflake’s Global Industry Field CTO, will join leaders from Vodafone Business UK, AT&T, TELUS and United Airlines to discuss how industries can unlock the full value of IoT applications and the increase of data with the rollout of 5G. This vast amount of data is an important revenue stream and helps build value in 5G, bringing the ROI the industry has been waiting for. The session will also discuss challenges of data monetization such as privacy regulations, and legitimate data harvesting and storage.
3. Live demos
Attendees will experience live demonstrations about the newest features and capabilities of the Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud and our partners at Booth 5A31 in Hall 5. These demos include:
- Simplifying Your Data Architecture: Breaking Down Data Silos in Telecom: Maximize efficiency and make smarter decisions with Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud.
- Enhancing Customer Experiences: Drive Engagement and Fast-Track Your Growth: Boost telecom customer loyalty and speed to market with Snowflake’s real-time analytics and managed services. Enable seamless operations and maximize operational efficiency in every customer interaction.
- Unlocking New Revenue Streams: Innovate and Monetize With Data: Discover how Snowflake Marketplace allows telecom companies to create additional revenue streams through a secure and personalized data services marketplace.
“Our range of presentations, demos and partner sessions are designed to meet customers where they are on their data strategy and ecosystem journey,” says Kippen. “This includes everyone from service providers new to large-scale data sharing to those that need to simplify their architecture to collaborate and integrate with technology, solution providers, partners and other industries.”
4. Stay ahead of the latest news about the Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud
Snowflake has recently announced a number of new innovations, and MWC attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about them. These include:
- Snowflake Cortex: Snowflake’s new, intelligent, fully managed service (Cortex supported features may still be in preview) allows organizations to quickly analyze data and build AI applications — all within Snowflake. As part of Snowflake Cortex, users of all skill sets now have access to industry-leading AI models, LLMs and vector search functionality, as well as complete LLM-powered experiences. These innovations let Snowflake users securely tap into the power of generative AI and unlock dynamic insights with their enterprise data — regardless of their technical expertise.
- Streamlit in Snowflake: Streamlit is an open source library that turns Python scripts into shareable web apps in minutes. No front-end experience is needed and apps are written in pure Python. Over the past couple of years, Streamlit has become the standard for Python-based data app development with 80% adoption in the Fortune 50 and with hundreds of thousands of developers.
- Snowflake Horizon: Snowflake Horizon is Snowflake’s built-in governance solution with a unified set of compliance, security, privacy, interoperability and access capabilities in the Data Cloud. Snowflake Horizon makes it easy for customers to govern and take immediate action on data, apps and more across clouds, teams, partners and customers — both inside and outside of organizations.
5. Find out how to prepare for and leverage generative AI
Have questions about how to prepare your organization to reap the benefits of generative AI? Snowflake can help. Attend one of our sessions on gen AI, and book a meeting with our Telecom Data Cloud experts at MWC to learn how to leverage data to drive operational efficiency, revenue growth and innovation. Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud is designed to help telecom companies break down data silos and securely collaborate on data in near real time to build machine learning models. Best of all, you don’t have to be a technical expert to use Snowflake’s capabilities to analyze data and build AI applications.
“It’s not an understatement to say that gen AI is revolutionizing the telecom industry and completely changing its relationship with data,” says Kippen. “It democratizes data access and insights across the business, allowing employees who are not data scientists to interact with data in a more meaningful way. But gen AI solutions are only as good as the data they stand on, and telecoms have an incredible amount of valuable data in their network. Now more than ever, breaking down data silos and enabling data collaboration across the telecom ecosystem is essential.”
See you in Barcelona
We look forward to seeing you at the biggest telecom and connectivity event of the year. Learn more about Snowflake’s participation in Mobile World Congress 2024. If you’re coming, don’t forget to book a meeting with us — spots fill up fast!