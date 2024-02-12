The telecom industry is evolving rapidly, influenced by tech innovation and trends like generative AI and 5G, and the pressures of cost efficiency and global competition. One way telecom companies stay ahead of the curve is by attending the world’s largest and most influential telecom and connectivity event: Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held February 26–29 in Barcelona, Spain.

With a projected attendance of around 90,000 people, MWC is a global networking hub that attracts key players, decision-makers and innovators in multiple telecom areas (including mobile service providers, device manufacturers, technology providers and digital services) and almost every industry imaginable. This year’s theme is all about powering connectivity.

Snowflake is a proud sponsor of this year’s MWC, and participants will have the opportunity to attend several events to learn how Snowflake can help them unlock their data and deliver leading-edge solutions that solve business-critical challenges. “This year’s event will be electric, and I couldn’t be more excited to be at the epicenter of it,” says Phil Kippen, Global Industry Leader, Telecom, Snowflake.