Migrating Our Events Warehouse from Athena to Snowflake

The different ways we use Snowflake in Singular add up to a unique querying pattern:

Singular’s aggregated data ingestion pipeline: Running hourly aggregation queries on each customer’s data.

Running hourly aggregation queries on each customer’s data. Customer-facing ETL processes: Singular’s ETL solution queries raw data every hour and pushes it to customers’ databases.

Singular’s ETL solution queries raw data every hour and pushes it to customers’ databases. Customer-facing manual exports: On-demand exports of raw data.

On-demand exports of raw data. Singular’s internal BI.

GDPR “forget users” queries: Specific row updates, running in batches every day, handle GDPR forget requests.

We execute thousands of queries every hour, and we need them completed quickly over a large variety of data volumes. Moreover, we need Snowflake to update specific rows with minimal effect on data clustering. Our querying processes run periodically in a distributed manner on Python Celery workers.

When we started migrating to Snowflake, we assumed we would need to manage the virtual warehouse sizing according to usage and scale. With our distributed query pattern, it’s natural that each worker will query Snowflake directly, which opens a new session with each query. This means we soon encountered Snowflake’s soft limits on concurrent sessions (different from concurrent queries, which Snowflake handles practically without limitations).

The good news is, you don’t need to be limited by sessions in Snowflake—you can run asynchronous queries, bound only by the warehouse queue size. We chose to take advantage of this and create a pool of live sessions that tasks can be run from. By design we planned it to be completely asynchronous and stateless, so it would be only limited by warehouse usage. Building a stateless Python ASGI server that manages our connections was a rather simple and elegant solution for us.

We implemented our Python Snowflake connection pool service using SqlAlchemy Snowflake integration, Uvicorn and FastAPI. And we plan to open-source and share it with the community soon, so others building applications on Snowflake can save time and effort when creating their own session pools.

Currently, using our Snowflake connection pool, we’re running over 4,000 queries an hour on several Snowflake virtual warehouses. Virtual warehouses automatically scale horizontally if needed. Our GDPR updates are running on a large dedicated warehouse, so complex UPDATE queries are running efficiently. The virtual warehouse is automatically suspended when no requests are processed.