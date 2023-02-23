Ingestion of Healthcare Pricing Transparency Data Files Natively on Snowflake

Hospital price transparency helps Americans know the cost of a hospital item or service before receiving it. Starting January 1, 2021, each hospital operating in the United States is required to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide in two ways: as a comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services listed, and in a display of shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.

Health plan price transparency helps consumers know the cost of a covered item or service before receiving care. As of July 1, 2022, group health plans and issuers of group or individual health insurance must post prices of covered items and services. This pricing information can be used by third parties, such as researchers and app developers, to help better inform consumers about the costs associated with their healthcare. Under the final Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rules, a plan or issuer must disclose in-network negotiated rates and billed but out-of-network rates allowed through two machine-readable files posted on an internet website. More requirements went into effect on January 1, 2023, and as of January 1, 2024, a plan or issuer will be required to provide additional access to pricing information and enhance consumers' ability to shop for the healthcare that best meet their needs.

The overarching goal of these rules is to support a market-driven healthcare system by giving consumers the information they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare and related purchases. This enables customers to evaluate healthcare options and make cost-conscious decisions, reducing surprise out-of-pocket costs for health care services. It also creates a competitive dynamic that can narrow price differences for the same services in the same healthcare markets, foster innovation by providing industry the information necessary to support informed, price-conscious consumers in the healthcare market; and, over time, potentially lower overall healthcare costs.