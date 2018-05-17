How to Make Data Protection and High Availability for Analytics Fast and Easy

The impact of node failures can be tricky to figure out with different cloud implementations offered by different cloud data warehouse vendors. While other cloud data warehouse or querying services may provide some level of redundancy for current data, mechanisms to protect against data corruption or data loss in the event of a node failure vary.









In most cases, the burden is on you to create a cluster (i.e., a system with a node count of greater than one) to protect against node failures. Typically, this means added cost (hardware, storage, and software instances), as well as added complexity, to account for the additional nodes. Some competing services may have a performance penalty on data writes. This exists because, under the covers, redundant nodes are being written using compute resources. We see this most frequently with on-premises data warehouse environments retrofitted for the cloud. Moreover, there also could be hidden costs in the form of your cluster going down and not being accessible for queries or updates during the time a failed node is being reconstructed.









Because the Snowflake architecture separates the compute, storage and service layers, Snowflake assures resiliency and data consistency in the event of node failures. Depending on the severity of failures, Snowflake may automatically reissue (retry) without a users’ involvement. And there is also no impact on write (or read) performance. In addition, you can take advantage of lower cost storage. Competing services may highly encourage or restrict you to use premium-cost storage.