Account-based marketing, or ABM, is more often used as targeted demand generation—not one-to-one marketing. In a 2020 study of more than 300 organizations worldwide, Forrester found that “a significant number of respondents claimed they were using an ABM approach but weren’t doing what we would consider the basics of ABM, such as working with sales.”1

ABM isn’t just about assigning one siloed team the responsibility of targeting and revealing high-potential prospects. It requires aligning all of your customer acquisition teams and resources in Marketing and Sales. These teams need to actively collaborate on everything from identifying accounts to launching tactics and messaging.

But in order to get a tangible return on investment, ABM also requires alignment of the Three P’s: purpose, programs, and people. For example, aligning these programs with sales execution in the field is crucial.

At Snowflake, it was easier to do this in the early stages of the company, when we had a smaller organization and fewer target accounts. We launched our ABM program as soon as our sales team had a named account strategy. Today, as the head of a marketing organization with hundreds of people and nearly 5,000 customers (as of July 31, 2021), much of my time is spent doing alignment at scale.

One way to accomplish this is with a tiered ABM strategy that prescribes a personalized approach for different accounts based on their potential.