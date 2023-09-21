For many brands, sharing access to data with third parties, even if the data resides within their data platform, presents security and data governance concerns that can take months to overcome or prevent an organization from adopting the technology.

At Snowflake Summit in June 2023, Snowflake launched Snowflake Native Apps in public preview on AWS to address these vendor and brand challenges. (The Snowflake Native App Framework on Google Cloud and Azure is currently in private preview.)

Brands can discover and purchase Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace, then install and run them entirely within their own Snowflake account. The brand grants the app access to data within their Snowflake account, but there is no need to provide direct access to the vendor. This reduces security and procurement hurdles and helps accelerate time to value.

Providers benefit from monetization and distribution across the Data Cloud, secured IP, improved margins, and accelerated procurement cycles.

Leaders and ones to watch in the Modern Marketing Data Stack are already offering Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace. For instance, IdentityQA from Simon Data validates companies’ identity models, while Bond Synapse XI from Bond Brand Loyalty offers marketers a way to optimize and benchmark their loyalty programs.

This is only the start of Snowflake Native Apps. With support for Snowpark Container Services (currently in private preview), app builders can distribute and deploy even more sophisticated applications and large language models (LLMs) in brands’ Snowflake accounts. Amplitude’s Snowflake Native App, currently in development, is one such example.

Likewise, Snowpark Container Services used within a Snowflake Native App gives marketing organizations a secure way to tap into cutting-edge generative AI models. An LLM can be installed as a Snowflake Native App. Because the LLM runs inside the brand’s account as a Snowflake Native App, enterprise data used for fine-tuning is never exposed to the provider. Check out a demo from Snowflake Summit.

Leaders and ones to watch in the Modern Marketing Data Stack building or already offering Snowflake Native Apps include Aidentified, Braze, Bond, FullContact, Habu, Hex, Informatica, LiveRamp, Matillion, Neustar, Samooha, Simon Data, and Zeta.