How Anthem Achieves Holistic Healthcare Using Snowflake’s Data Cloud

The healthcare industry is in the midst of a profound transformation, driven by new insights that can be generated from increasingly diverse sources of data. In a recent episode of our podcast, Rise of the Data Cloud, we were joined by Ashok Chennuru, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Anthem, Inc., who explained how Anthem is leading the charge in personalized healthcare with the help of the Data Cloud.

Anthem serves more than 110 million people through its affiliated companies, including approximately 43 million members within its own family of health plans. The company has pioneered a “whole-person” approach to healthcare in which it considers multiple factors—including social drivers of health—that influence its members’ well-being.

“Our role in the transformation of healthcare is to leverage digital-first, data-driven insights to serve our members at their time of need,” Chennuru said. “Data is one of the tremendous, foundational assets that we have. Our key challenge is how to take that data and translate it into actionable insights.”