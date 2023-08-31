I’m Bobby Pinero, CEO and Co-Founder of Equals. I started Equals just over two years ago with my Co-Founder, Ben McRedmond. We were both part of the early team at Intercom and helped scale it from less than $1M annual recurring revenue (ARR) to almost $200M ARR. I’ve been an analyst for over a decade, during which I spent eight years building Finance, Analytics, Biz Ops, and several other functions at Intercom.

Over the past decade, I’ve been pitched every new data tool—from BI tools to notebooks to verticalized analytics tools. My problem is that they all wanted to take me out of the spreadsheet! The spreadsheet is where I, and many others, do almost all analysis. In fact, every meaningful business decision I’ve ever made came out of a spreadsheet. This is the case for most others doing business analysis as well. However, Excel was built over 40 years ago and Google Sheets over 15 years ago. The world of data analysis has fundamentally changed since then, and we believe that those who prefer to do analysis in a spreadsheet deserve a modern option.

Equals is our passion project. We’re aiming to fix the pain felt by people doing the job I did for 10 years. We started by building native connections from Equals to all of the data sources that modern technology companies use, including Snowflake. Today, you can run and automate queries natively within your Equals spreadsheet. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.