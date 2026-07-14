Mirror Data from Snowflake Postgres to Snowflake

Note: Postgres Mirror features are in preview and under rapid development. Some features may not be available.



If you have operational data in Snowflake Postgres, you can use Postgres Mirror to automatically replicate tables into Snowflake for analytics. Mirror uses change data capture (CDC) under the hood to keep Snowflake tables in sync with Postgres — no ETL pipelines, no external tooling, and no manual data movement.

In this quickstart, you will create an operational Postgres database with a simple IoT schema, set up Postgres Mirror to replicate those tables into Snowflake, and verify that new data flows through automatically.

What You Will Build

A Snowflake Postgres instance with an operational IoT database (devices, sensors, and readings)

A Postgres Mirror that replicates selected tables into Snowflake on a schedule

An end-to-end sync pipeline that picks up new rows, schema changes, and deletes automatically

What You Will Learn

How to create and connect to a Snowflake Postgres instance

How to configure grants required for Postgres Mirror replication

How to enable the required extensions ( pg_lake and snowflake_cdc )

and ) How to create a mirror using SQL or the Snowflake UI

How to verify data replication and monitor ongoing sync

How schema changes (DDL) propagate automatically through the mirror

How deletes replicate from Postgres to Snowflake

How to use $live views for sub-minute read latency and $changes for a 7-day audit trail

Prerequisites

Access to a Snowflake account with Snowflake Postgres enabled

A SQL client capable of connecting to Postgres (e.g., psql )

Create a Postgres Instance

Start by creating a new Snowflake Postgres instance. You will need the instance name in a later step when creating the mirror.

Create the Instance

Create a new Snowflake Postgres instance from the Snowflake UI or SQL. If this is your first time, follow the Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres guide for detailed instructions. Copy and save the instance name — you will need it when setting up the mirror.

Connect to the Instance

Connect to your Snowflake Postgres instance using psql or your preferred SQL client:

psql postgres://<user>:<password>@<instance-host>:5432/postgres

Existing instances

If you already have an instance created prior to the mirroring feature, you will need to do an instance refresh from the Postgres -- Manage options.

Set Up Grants for Replication

Before creating a mirror, you need to grant the required permissions in Snowflake. This grant allow the Snowflake application to administer mirrors and access your Postgres instance.

Run the following in Snowflake:

GRANT USAGE ON POSTGRES INSTANCE "my-instance" TO APPLICATION snowflake;

Replace "my-instance" with the name of your Postgres instance.

Create Postgres Tables

Now switch to your Postgres connection. Create a simple IoT schema with three related tables: devices, sensors, and readings.

CREATE TABLE devices ( device_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, device_name TEXT NOT NULL, location TEXT, created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT NOW() ); CREATE TABLE sensors ( sensor_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, device_id INT REFERENCES devices(device_id), sensor_type TEXT NOT NULL, -- e.g., 'Temperature', 'Humidity' unit TEXT ); CREATE TABLE readings ( reading_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, sensor_id INT REFERENCES sensors(sensor_id), value NUMERIC(10, 2), ts TIMESTAMP DEFAULT NOW() );

Seed Sample Data

Populate the tables with sample IoT data — 5 devices, 2 sensors per device, and 485 sensor readings spread over the past several hours.

-- 2. Insert 5 Devices INSERT INTO devices (device_name, location) SELECT 'IoT-Gateway-' || i, CASE WHEN i % 2 = 0 THEN 'Warehouse-A' ELSE 'Loading-Dock' END FROM generate_series(1, 5) AS i; -- 3. Insert 10 Sensors (2 for each device) INSERT INTO sensors (device_id, sensor_type, unit) SELECT d.device_id, s.type, CASE WHEN s.type = 'Temperature' THEN 'Celsius' ELSE 'Percent' END FROM devices d CROSS JOIN (SELECT unnest(ARRAY['Temperature', 'Humidity']) AS type) AS s; -- 4. Insert 485 Readings INSERT INTO readings (sensor_id, value, ts) SELECT (sample_id % 10) + 1, -- Cycles through the 10 sensors (random() * 40 + 10)::numeric(10,2), -- Generates a value between 10 and 50 NOW() - (sample_id || ' minutes')::interval -- Offsets time into the past FROM generate_series(1, 485) AS sample_id;

Verify the Data

Confirm the data was inserted:

select COUNT(*) from readings;

You should see 485 rows.

Enable Extensions and Create the Mirror

Enable Extensions

Install pg_lake and snowflake_cdc on your Postgres instance. These extensions provide the change data capture and object storage capabilities that Postgres Mirror relies on.

CREATE EXTENSION snowflake_cdc CASCADE;

Create the Mirror via SQL

You can create a mirror using the snowflake.postgres.create_mirror procedure. This tells Snowflake which Postgres tables to replicate and how often to sync.

Note: The target database in Snowflake must not already exist — the mirror will create it automatically.

Switch to Snowflake and run the following:

CALL snowflake.postgres.create_mirror( mirror_name => 'iot_mirror', postgres_instance => 'mirror-test-sql', postgres_database => 'postgres', target_database => 'POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE', postgres_tables => ['public.devices', 'public.sensors', 'public.readings'], postgres_schemas => NULL, refresh_interval => '1 minute' );

Replace postgres_instance with your instance. Mirror name and target database are names you choose.

Create the Mirror via UI

You can also create a mirror from the Snowflake UI. Navigate to your Postgres instance and select Manage to configure mirroring.

There is also a Mirroring tab on the Postgres landing page . This may take a few minutes to refresh after your initial mirror creation, you can do a hard refresh.

Confirm Data in Snowflake

Once the mirror is created and the initial sync completes, run the following in Snowflake to verify that the data has arrived.

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.READINGS;

You should see 485 rows, matching the count from Postgres.

Add More Data and Monitor Sync

Now test that ongoing changes replicate automatically. Switch back to Postgres and insert 500 additional readings with varied sensor data spread over the last 24 hours.

-- Insert 500 additional readings with varied logic INSERT INTO readings (sensor_id, value, ts) SELECT s.sensor_id, CASE WHEN s.sensor_type = 'Temperature' THEN (20 + (random() * 15))::numeric(10,2) -- Temp: 20-35°C ELSE (40 + (random() * 50))::numeric(10,2) -- Humidity: 40-90% END as value, -- Spreads the data over the last 24 hours NOW() - (random() * (24 * 60) * '1 minute'::interval) as ts FROM sensors s CROSS JOIN generate_series(1, 50) -- 10 sensors * 50 iterations = 500 rows ORDER BY random();

Verify in Postgres

Confirm the new total in Postgres:

select COUNT(*) from readings;

You should see 985 rows (485 original + 500 new).

Verify in Snowflake

Wait about a minute for the mirror to sync, then check the count in Snowflake:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.READINGS;

The count should match 985. From this point on, any inserts, updates, or deletes in Postgres will automatically replicate to Snowflake on the configured refresh interval.

Schema Changes Through the Mirror

Postgres Mirror supports schema evolution — DDL changes on the source automatically propagate to the Snowflake target without reconfiguring the mirror.

Add a Column

Add a status column to the devices table in Postgres. Tables tracked by snowflake_cdc don't allow ADD COLUMN with a DEFAULT clause, so add the column first, then populate existing rows:

ALTER TABLE devices ADD COLUMN status TEXT; UPDATE devices SET status = 'active';

Rename a Column

Rename the location column to site_location :

ALTER TABLE devices RENAME COLUMN location TO site_location;

Verify Schema Changes in Snowflake

Wait about a minute, then confirm the updated schema in Snowflake:

DESCRIBE TABLE POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.DEVICES; SELECT * FROM IOT_TEST3_MIRROR.PUBLIC.DEVICES LIMIT 20;

You should see the new STATUS column and the renamed SITE_LOCATION column. The mirror handles these DDL changes automatically — no need to drop and recreate anything.

Data Deletes

Postgres Mirror replicates deletes in addition to inserts and updates. Test this by removing some rows from the source.

Note: Tables must have a primary key to support UPDATE and DELETE replication. The tables in this quickstart already have primary keys defined.

Delete Rows in Postgres

Remove all readings older than 12 hours in Postgres:

DELETE FROM readings WHERE ts < NOW() - INTERVAL '12 hours';

Check the remaining count:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM readings;

Verify Deletes in Snowflake

After the next refresh cycle, the Snowflake target table should reflect the same count:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.READINGS;

The deleted rows are gone from the target table. If you need to see what was deleted, the $changes table retains a 7-day history of all changes including deletes (covered in the next section).

Query $live and $changes

Every mirrored table has two companion objects that give you more visibility into the data:

$live — A view that combines the target table with not-yet-merged changes, giving sub-minute read lag regardless of the refresh_interval .

— A view that combines the target table with not-yet-merged changes, giving sub-minute read lag regardless of the . $changes — A rolling 7-day change feed showing every insert, update, and delete as queryable rows.

Use $live for Low-Latency Reads

The $live view lets you query the latest committed state from Postgres without waiting for the next apply run. Insert a new device in Postgres:

INSERT INTO devices (device_name, site_location, status) VALUES ('IoT-Gateway-Urgent', 'Emergency-Bay', 'active');

Immediately query $live in Snowflake — you should see the new row within ~30 seconds, even before the next scheduled refresh:

SELECT * FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.DEVICES$live ORDER BY CREATED_AT DESC LIMIT 5;

Compare this with the target table, which only updates on the refresh interval:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.DEVICES; SELECT COUNT(*) FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.DEVICES$live;

A gap between these counts indicates changes are pending and will be merged on the next apply run.

Note: $live views are not transactional. Because $changes rows arrive incrementally, $live can expose a partial transaction. For transactional consistency, query the target tables directly.

Use $changes for Audit and Change History

The $changes table exposes every row-level change with metadata columns. Query recent changes to the readings table in Snowflake:

SELECT _commit_time, _change_type, _is_update, READING_ID, SENSOR_ID, VALUE FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.READINGS$changes ORDER BY _commit_lsn DESC, _lsn DESC LIMIT 20;

Key columns in $changes :

_change_type : I for insert, D for delete. Updates appear as a D / I pair.

: for insert, for delete. Updates appear as a / pair. _is_update : true on the insert half of an update, false on pure inserts.

: on the insert half of an update, on pure inserts. _commit_time : Timestamp of the source transaction commit.

: Timestamp of the source transaction commit. _data_version : Increments on TRUNCATE or primary key changes — a signal to reset any downstream bookmarks.

See the Deletes from Earlier

You can confirm the deletes you ran earlier show up in the change feed:

SELECT _change_type, COUNT(*) FROM POSTGRESMIRRORTOSNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.READINGS$changes GROUP BY _change_type;

You should see D rows corresponding to the readings you deleted, and I rows for all the inserts.

Cleanup

When you're done experimenting, clean up the resources created in this quickstart.

Drop the Mirror

Drop the mirror from Snowflake. Use DROP_TARGET_DATABASE to also delete the target database:

CALL SNOWFLAKE.POSTGRES.DROP_MIRROR(MIRROR_NAME => 'iot_mirror', DROP_TARGET_DATABASE => TRUE);

If you omit DROP_TARGET_DATABASE , the target database is left in place and remains queryable, but it will no longer receive updates.

Delete the Postgres Instance

Delete the Snowflake Postgres instance from Snowsight or SQL:

DROP POSTGRES INSTANCE "my-instance";

Replace "my-instance" with the name of your instance.

Conclusion and Resources

Congratulations!

You have successfully set up Postgres Mirror to replicate operational data from Snowflake Postgres into Snowflake — with no external ETL pipeline required. New changes in Postgres are automatically captured and synced on a schedule, including schema changes and deletes.

What You Learned

How to create a Snowflake Postgres instance and connect to it

How to configure the grants required for Postgres Mirror

How to enable the pg_lake and snowflake_cdc extensions

and extensions How to create a mirror using SQL or the Snowflake UI

How to verify initial replication and monitor ongoing sync

How schema changes (add/rename/alter columns) propagate automatically

How deletes replicate through the mirror

How to use $live for sub-minute read latency

for sub-minute read latency How to query $changes for a 7-day audit trail of all row-level changes

Related Resources