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Blog/Sean Kunkler

Sean Kunkler

Implementation Engineer, Observability
Sean is an implementation engineer at Observe by Snowflake, with a background spanning consulting and observability engineering. He leads enterprise-scale observability deployments in large regulated environments: thousands of services, OpenTelemetry end to end. Most of his time is spent bridging the gap between the reference architecture and what a customer's estate actually looks like. Sean holds a BSc in Computing from the University of Sydney.
Sep 8, 2026Core Platform

The OpenTelemetry Collector is your open source data pipeline

Sean Kunkler

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