Blog/Sean Kunkler
Implementation Engineer, Observability
Sean Kunkler
Sean is an implementation engineer at Observe by Snowflake, with a background spanning consulting and observability engineering. He leads enterprise-scale observability deployments in large regulated environments: thousands of services, OpenTelemetry end to end. Most of his time is spent bridging the gap between the reference architecture and what a customer's estate actually looks like. Sean holds a BSc in Computing from the University of Sydney.