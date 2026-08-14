In April 2026, a large technology customer on Snowflake experienced something that would stress most data systems to their limits: a sudden, sustained massive increase in daily query volume. Nearly overnight, daily queries went from a baseline of 10,000–15,000 per day to a peak of over 155,000.

Typically, it would be challenging and costly for a customer to manage a system quickly scaling up so dramatically. However, this case was different: There were no pages, no cost spikes, no user-reported performance degradation. Snowflake simply optimized frequent query patterns in order to absorb the spike and keep running. This post explains how Snowflake Optima achieves this.

What is Snowflake Optima?

Snowflake Optima extends Snowflake's core principles of performance and simplicity by applying an intelligent approach to workload optimization. Optima continuously learns from the past and optimizes for the future. Over time, queries become faster and more cost-efficient — not because users tune the system, but because the system continuously improves itself by learning from past workload patterns.

As of August 2026, Snowflake Optima includes four features: