Part 2 of a two-part series. In Part 1, we made the buy-vs-build case for running routing inside Snowflake and walked through the cost and governance picture.

TL;DR

For routing workloads that only ever read travel time and distance — dispatch, ETAs, reachability, batch backtests — you don't need a live routing engine at all. Precompute the answers once into an H3-tessellated travel-time matrix, store it in a Snowflake table, and serve it as a SQL lookup with no compute pool warming needed.

When is the live engine more compute than you need?

Both of the "Build" costs we covered in the first part — the build cost and the serving cost — assume the routing engine is the thing answering every routing question. For some workloads, that is more compute than the question requires. The live engine pays the same compute cost whether the caller wants a turn-by-turn route or only the travel time and distance, and the Snowpark Container Services pool kept warm to answer those questions pays for the polyline work whether or not anyone consumes it.

For fleets running high-frequency ETAs, dispatch decisions, or batch arrival-time backtests — workloads where the route shape itself is never read — there is a cheaper architecture, and DoorDash described it publicly in its 2025 "How DoorDash achieves fast travel estimates" engineering post: rather than ask the engine the same travel-time question over and over, precompute the answers once, store them as data, and look them up at query time. DoorDash runs the open source OSRM engine inside a Spark cluster and persists the results to Redis.

How the precomputed travel-time matrix works

The operating area is tessellated into H3 hexagons — Uber's open source hierarchical hexagonal grid — and the routing engine is asked to compute the travel time and distance between every pair of cells. The result is one Snowflake table per region per profile per resolution, keyed by origin hexagon and destination hexagon, with travel time and distance as the payload — built once and reused for every subsequent query.

At query time, the matrix is a table: a SQL lookup against the clustered hexagon-pair returns travel time and distance in milliseconds against a warehouse — no compute pool active, no engine warm-up. A fleet that previously kept a runtime pool warm to answer every ETA can serve the same workload from the materialized table instead, calling the live Routing engine only for the queries that need a polyline.