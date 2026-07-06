In modern enterprise cloud architecture, the network boundary is no longer just a firewall—it is the fundamental unit of trust. As data platforms evolve to host diverse workloads, the traditional model of shared-everything infrastructure is giving way to granular, policy-driven isolation. For security-conscious organizations, true isolation requires clear, programmable boundaries that map directly to internal trust zones rather than generic network segments.

When application services like Streamlit in Snowflake or Snowpark Container Services run on shared infrastructure, the "noisy neighbor" or "overlapping namespace" problem can become a significant roadblock to adoption. By introducing better isolation boundaries, we are fundamentally changing how Snowflake handles application networking. Today, we're simplifying the complex by giving every account its own network identity—replacing broad wildcards with scoped, per-account hostnames that reflect the modern enterprise's need for strict, reliable segmentation.

Snowflake-hosted app services like Streamlit, Snowflake Notebooks and Snowpark Container Services run third-party and customer-authored code on Snowflake infrastructure. Unlike SQL queries, which operate within Snowflake's core engine, these services expose publicly reachable endpoints where external users and applications connect directly. Different app services within a single account need unique-per-application hostnames to get security benefits from the same-origin policy or to give full control of the URL path to the application. That makes hostname scoping a security-critical concern: the URL format determines whose traffic can reach whose code.

Until now, these hostnames were either direct subdomains of a single global domain or scoped to a region, not an individual account. That meant broad firewall wildcards, overlapping DNS namespaces for multi-account organizations, and limited ability to restrict traffic to a single account. For services running third-party code, this created an uncomfortable gap between the network controls customers expected and what the URL architecture could enforce.

Per-account URLs close that gap by giving every Snowflake account a unique hostname pattern for all app services. Whether you access them over the public internet or through PrivateLink, the same account-scoped format applies: