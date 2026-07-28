An Architect's Guide to Multi-Engine Lakehouses: What's Solved and What Isn't

Apache Iceberg has been a driving force in making this possible. Because of its open specification, vendor-neutral project governance and broad cross-vendor adoption, it has become the de facto industry standard. Even Databricks, the creator of Delta Lake, has embraced Iceberg into its roadmap, spending up to a reported nearly $2 billion to acquire Tabular, a company founded by Iceberg's original creators. That move should only underscore the importance of Iceberg to the future of data lakehouses.

The real beauty of Iceberg, however, is that it is governed by the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) and not by any single company. With contributors from various organizations, including Bloomberg, Databricks and Snowflake, the Project Management Committee (PMC) oversees the development of Iceberg, with all members having equal votes (and veto rights) to decide what code gets merged. This helps ensure that the project is controlled fairly, since the PMC is held accountable to the ASF board. This also largely explains why Iceberg has seen such widespread adoption across the industry. As a community-driven project, it includes a governance structure that helps ensure that development benefits the ecosystem as a whole rather than one company's interests; it gets us closer to that aforementioned ideal state. As the old saying goes: If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.

And yet, despite all the progress, the ecosystem has not yet converged on ways to satisfy all the production requirements for full interoperability1. The challenge is that full interoperability hasn't been fully solved, decisions with trade-offs have to be made, which are neither easily identified nor well-documented. Organizations typically only identify gaps during implementation or after they've made significant architectural commitments that aren't easy to unwind. That's why when vendors say that interoperability is fully solved, it's important to question and validate their claims.

At Snowflake, we are committed to helping the multi-engine lakehouse become a reality for our customers. As we work with Apache Iceberg for data interoperability, Apache Polaris for governance interoperability and Apache Ossie (incubating) for semantic interoperability to work toward this vision, we want to help teams understand what is solved, what isn't, and how to avoid painful mistakes as they embark on this journey.

The problems we cover in this blog series aren't inherently lakehouse problems, or even multi-engine lakehouse problems. Rather, they are simultaneous multi-engine access problems. If you remove that requirement for a given data set, most of these problems go away. Whether to allow simultaneous multi-engine access in your architecture isn't a binary choice; it can be a per-workload or per-data set cost-benefit analysis, and the answer will be different for different parts of your architecture. It will also change over time as these problems get solved. For example, for workloads or data sets where the cons of simultaneous multi-engine access outweigh the pros, you can store everything in Iceberg format but restrict access to a single engine — whether that is Snowflake or any other that meets your requirements. Then, once the community solves the problems that led you to determine the cons outweigh the pros for that workload or data set, no migration will be needed. Your data is already in Iceberg format, so you can just open up additional engines to access it. We'll cover this in more depth later in this blog (see: The pragmatic path forward).

This post, along with three more deep-dive examinations in this series, is meant to highlight the gaps in the ecosystem today and then identifies specific strategic architectural decisions that data teams need to make in order to power production-ready, multi-engine environments. Our goal is to help organizations like yours avoid the pitfalls of discovering these issues too late and provide you with a practical guide to interoperability. In each section, we assess the current maturity of interoperability and any problem areas that the ecosystem hasn't fully solved, provide helpful guidance, and introduce questions to pressure test your architectural decisions.

The specific claims in this series are tied to publicly verifiable evidence — community mailing lists, open spec PRs, documented engine behaviors — and we'd encourage you to challenge any of it, as long as you take into account the state of the ecosystem at the time of writing and the velocity of change happening daily. Our aim is to distill these discussions into an actionable and pragmatic guide you can use to make architectural decisions.