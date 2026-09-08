Snowflake Optima Clustering: Speed & Predictable Costs

TL;DR: Snowflake® Optima Clustering replaces the behavior of Clustering Classic, previously known as Automatic Clustering. It is available regardless of warehouse type and is in effect for newly clustered tables starting September 2026.

When we launched Snowflake Optima last year, we started out with Optima Indexing which creates automatic Search Optimization indexes. Later on, we expanded to Optima Metadata to further optimize pruning with new column metadata. And a few months ago, we released Optima Planning, which learns from query executions and continuously works to improve query plans for recurring workload patterns. Snowflake provides all of these optimizations automatically on Gen2 and Adaptive warehouses, at no additional cost.

Today, we are thrilled to announce the general availability of Optima Clustering, Snowflake's next-generation autonomous storage optimization engine. Designed to replace our previous Automatic Clustering behavior (now known as Clustering Classic), Optima Clustering optimizes tables for query performance with near-zero manual maintenance and highly predictable, ingestion-based billing. Unlike existing Optima features, Optima Clustering is a table-level rather than warehouse-level optimization, so it doesn't require Gen2/Adaptive warehouses to take effect. Optima Clustering continues to be a paid version of Automatic Clustering.

Starting September 2026, newly clustered tables on most accounts will automatically use Optima Clustering. Existing clustered tables will remain on Clustering Classic indefinitely, ensuring a seamless transition with no required action on your part.

Why Optima Clustering?

Optima Clustering brings powerful new capabilities to help your queries run faster and your costs remain predictable:

Faster time to cluster: Optima Clustering delivers faster time to cluster new data, leading to better query performance on clustered tables. 1

Optima Clustering delivers faster time to cluster new data, leading to better query performance on clustered tables. Predictable, volume-based billing: Instead of billing based on background compute hours, Optima Clustering bills based on the volume of data ingested that needs active clustering.

Instead of billing based on background compute hours, Optima Clustering bills based on the volume of data ingested that needs active clustering. Automatic Clustering key selection (private preview): You can set your clustering key to AUTO and let Snowflake select it, based on your historic workload patterns.

What our customers are saying

We've been working closely with early adopters, gathering both qualitative and quantitative feedback. For example, Block had cases where they saw a dramatic performance improvement due to better pruning.