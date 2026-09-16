At Snowflake, we believe that efficiently moving this existing orchestration logic into Snowflake's cloud-native environment is no longer a luxury. We know that manually rewriting these pipelines is a recipe for errors, is incredibly time-consuming and drives up migration costs to unsustainable levels. To address this, we designed Snowflake AIM, our native migration product, to provide sophisticated ETL replatforming features specifically for these complex transitions.

Informatica PowerCenter workflow conversion with Snowflake AIM

We have expanded the capabilities of Snowflake AI Migration (AIM) to include the replatforming of Informatica PowerCenter into native Snowflake tasks and dbt projects, giving customers a Snowflake-native modernization path (alongside options such as Informatica IDMC). Snowflake AIM processes your PowerCenter XML files, including workflows and mappings, and transforms them directly into Snowflake SQL and dbt projects. By automating this transformation, we help preserve the detailed logic within your pipelines while being optimized for Snowflake's architecture. The following image illustrates a sample PowerCenter workflow with a start task, a session and a worklet that invokes two sessions sequentially.