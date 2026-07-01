Blog/Andres Aguilar Moya
Software Engineer
Andres Aguilar Moya
Andres is a Software Engineer at Snowflake, specializing in tools for data warehousing modernization. He focuses on developing advanced software solutions that help companies accelerate their migration from traditional database systems to Snowflake.
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JUL 07, 2026Data Engineering
From SSIS to Snowflake: Modernizing Complex ETL Orchestration with Snowflake AIM
Andres Aguilar Moya
JAN 22, 2026Core Platform
Modernize Legacy ETL Pipelines: SSIS Control Flow Migration to Snowflake with SnowConvert AI
Andres Aguilar Moya
JUN 17, 2025Core Platform
Bridging the Gap: Migrating Oracle Cursor Variables Smoothly to Snowflake
Andres Aguilar Moya