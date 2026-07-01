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Blog/Andres Aguilar Moya

Andres Aguilar Moya

Software Engineer
Andres is a Software Engineer at Snowflake, specializing in tools for data warehousing modernization. He focuses on developing advanced software solutions that help companies accelerate their migration from traditional database systems to Snowflake.
JUL 07, 2026Data Engineering

From SSIS to Snowflake: Modernizing Complex ETL Orchestration with Snowflake AIM

Andres Aguilar Moya
JAN 22, 2026Core Platform

Modernize Legacy ETL Pipelines: SSIS Control Flow Migration to Snowflake with SnowConvert AI

Andres Aguilar Moya
JUN 17, 2025Core Platform

Bridging the Gap: Migrating Oracle Cursor Variables Smoothly to Snowflake

Andres Aguilar Moya

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