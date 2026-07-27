The refresh first builds a candidate set by full-outer-joining the current leaderboard in SELF with the new player_scores changes. The full outer join keeps both kinds of candidates: new or updated players from the change feed, and existing leaders that had no new score but may still belong in the top three. For each joined row, COALESCE(ch.player_id, cur.player_id) and COALESCE(ch.total_score, cur.total_score) pick the changed value when present, otherwise pick the value already stored in SELF. The outer query then ranks those candidates with ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY total_score DESC, player_id ASC), producing a deterministic new_rank where higher scores win and player_id breaks ties. The MERGE applies that ranking back to SELF: matched rows with new_rank > 3 are deleted, matched rows still in the top three are updated, and unmatched rows with new_rank <= 3 are inserted. Anything outside the top three and not already stored is ignored.

The trick to ensuring good performance here is to keep the amount of processing that each refresh needs to do proportional to the size of the incoming CHANGES, rather than all the historical score data. We know that for each batch of changes that comes in, the new leaders have to emerge either from the set of old leaders in SELF, or based on the changes. Therefore, all the refresh needs to do is to pull just those new rows via CHANGES, reconcile them against the current three-row leaderboard, and re-rank the resulting rows. Once we have the new top three, we can MERGE them back into the dynamic table, deleting anything that fell out and inserting anything new that broke in. The base table is never re-scanned and the dynamic table never grows beyond three, so the work per refresh depends only on the size of the incoming batch.

DML and schema evolution

Since custom incremental dynamic tables do not adhere to delayed view semantics, direct DML statements can be issued against them, for example, to correct or delete historical records. It is also possible to perform schema evolution on these tables without the need to perform an expensive reinitialization. You can refer to a companion blog post that demonstrates how to manage partial values in slowly changing dimensions (SCD) Type 1 scenarios to learn how. To enable periodic deletion of old data from a custom incremental dynamic table, consider defining a storage lifecycle policy on the table.