Slowly changing dimensions (SCDs) are a foundational data modeling concept for tracking how records evolve over time. SCD Type 1, which overwrites existing data to reflect only the current state, remains one of the most critical patterns in modern data engineering because it keeps analytical systems lean, consistent and free from the complexity of historical versioning when point-in-time accuracy simply isn't required. Snowflake's Dynamic Tables have made this easier than ever with the QUALIFY ROW_NUMBER() pattern.

This works well until your data source introduces a major wrinkle: partial updates.

What happens when your source change data capture (CDC) feed sends an update for a row, but only includes values for the columns that actually changed? The remaining columns arrive as NULL . If you blindly overwrite your Dynamic Table with these partial records, you'll accidentally wipe out valid historical data.

In this post, we'll explore how to extend the standard SCD-1 pattern to handle these partial updates, as well as the inevitable challenges of schema evolution, ensuring your “current state” table remains both accurate and resilient to changes over time.

The standard SCD-1 pattern

First, let's revisit the foundation. The classic pattern for keeping the latest record per business key looks like this. When data changes in your application, a CDC tool logs every individual modification and appends it to a raw staging table. To transform this noisy, append-only stream into a clean SCD-1 table, a Snowflake Dynamic Table continuously deduplicates the logs by filtering out older timestamps and preserving only the absolute latest version for each unique ID.