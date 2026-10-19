Credits land next to these spans. Every row in AI_GATEWAY_USAGE_HISTORY carries a REQUEST_ID that joins to the trace table, so a credit figure leads back to the request that produced it. Turning that into enforceable limits is the subject of Govern Your AI Spend With Snowflake Cortex AI Gateway.

Content is opt-in

Telemetry and message content are two separate switches. logging.enabled records how a call behaved: model, tokens, cache, latency, status, and the credits it consumed. capture_payload.request_response is what stores the prompts and completions.

Prompts and completions carry whatever your users and applications put into them, which in practice means customer records, internal documents, credentials pasted by mistake and source code. A token count and a customer record are not the same class of data, and the gateway does not treat them as one decision. Teams with sensitive workloads can choose to record counters only, and no part of the cost, latency or error attribution in this post depends on which you choose.

It is also reversible. Spans keep whatever was captured when they were written, so turning capture off stops new content from being stored and leaves existing traces readable.

See the list of attributes recorded by Cortex AI Gateway: Documentation

When you enable payload capture, the gateway records the substance of each call including prompts, response, tool arguments and tool results.

Together these attributes support an audit trail for model calls. Which system prompt was live during the incident, what the model was asked, what it returned and under which sampling parameters are all recoverable with a SELECT. Grouping on gen_ai.conversation.id reconstructs a whole exchange rather than isolated calls.

Prompt text sitting in a third-party observability tool is governed by that tool's access model. Gateway traces land in Snowflake, under the role-based access control you already run, next to the data the model was reasoning over. Teams do not rebuild governance for AI; they extend what they already trust. Reading them takes MONITOR on the gateway.

Client spans join the gateway's

The Cortex AI Gateway participates in your traces: It reads the inbound traceparent header, adopts the caller's trace ID, mints its own span ID and parents its span to the caller's span. When you add in OpenTelemetry compliant client instrumentation, such as with TruLens, you get even deeper traces that capture your agent’s every action.

Routing a client through the gateway records every model call it makes: model, tokens, cache, latency and status, attributed to a user and an application and counted server-side. Client instrumentation is a second, independent step that adds what the gateway cannot see.

For code you own, instrumenting the HTTP client is enough to connect the two. Trace context goes out on the wire and your existing OpenTelemetry spans join the gateway's in one tree. TruLens goes further: decorators type a span as a retrieval or a generation, derive attributes from return values and exceptions, and make the same spans available to evaluation.

Coding agents cannot be decorated, so they are instrumented one of two ways. TruLens ships hook-based instrumentation for Cursor, Claude Code and OpenCode, and produces the same span shape for all three. Some harnesses also export OpenTelemetry themselves, with results that differ by harness: Claude Code emits a compact tree of interaction, request attempt and tool spans, while OpenCode instruments its own internals and, in our testing, emits several hundred to several thousand spans per prompt.

Both kinds of client span land in AGENT_TRACE_TABLE with the gateway's inference spans beneath them, so a Python service using TruLens decorators and a Claude Code session exporting natively are queried the same way.

Application structure and model accounting then land in one tree. Here is a plain OpenTelemetry client, with no client-side instrumentation at all: