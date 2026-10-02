Why Adaptive Warehouses Are up to 13.7x Faster for DML Operations

TL;DR: Changing a small fraction of a table shouldn't mean rewriting the whole thing. Snowflake Adaptive Warehouses' write path cuts the work data manipulation language (DML) operations do — writing only what changed, reusing metadata instead of recomputing it, and overlapping CPU and I/O — delivering the largest gains on DELETE, UPDATE and MERGE.

Why small modifications can require so much work

Snowflake's write path is the engine work that turns a modification into stored data and the metadata needed to query it. Understanding its cost starts with how data is stored.

Native Snowflake tables are divided into micro-partitions stored in compressed, columnar files. The storage design described in Snowflake's original SIGMOD paper uses immutable files: An existing file is not edited in place. The engine must represent a modification through new data and metadata instead.

Under a copy-on-write approach, modifying a few rows can mean copying the unchanged rows into replacement files too. This is write amplification: The amount physically written can be much larger than the logical change. Small, scattered updates make the mismatch especially apparent.

Snowflake also maintains accurate metadata over the surviving data, allowing the engine to make more informed decisions in later queries, holistically improving performance for the workload as a whole. This, however, comes with a cost at DML time that can in some cases be disproportionately more significant than the local effect of the modification itself.

What is the Adaptive write path?

The Adaptive write path is the set of engine changes behind DML performance on Adaptive Warehouses: writing less data for a given change, reusing existing metadata instead of recomputing it, overlapping CPU work with I/O waits and arranging new files to match how a workload actually reads them. Each mechanism activates automatically when it applies to a given DML statement, with no configuration required.

The four bottlenecks we targeted

We first reduced the amount of data written for sparse modifications. Metadata computation then became a more prominent cost. Reusing metadata reduced CPU work, which exposed time spent waiting for I/O. Alongside those write-path changes, we explored how the layout of newly written files could better serve the queries that read them.

1. Write amplification: Record the change instead of copying unchanged data

For sparse modifications, delta writes can represent changes with compact delta files and a bitmap rather than rewriting whole partitions. The benefit comes from avoiding copies of data that did not change.

Consider an update that changes only a small fraction of the rows in a file. A full rewrite copies the unchanged rows as well as writing the modified data. A delta representation retains the existing data and records the modification separately. The engine still has work to do, but the physical write is better aligned with the size of the change.