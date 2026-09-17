Snowflake predicts this curve before the query runs. At compile time it already knows the data volume, the join structure and how much of the work can proceed in parallel — enough to estimate speed and cost at every size the query could run on.

So the system knows the cost-performance trade-offs. What it cannot know is which trade-offs you are willing to make. A 2x increase in compute that buys 1.5x the speed may be a bad deal for a background batch job and a perfectly reasonable one for a report someone is waiting on. The same point on the same curve is worth it or not depending on the workload — and that is a judgment about your business, not a fact about the query.

That gap — between what the system can measure and what only you can decide — is why the two Adaptive Compute properties exist. MAX_QUERY_PERFORMANCE_LEVEL (MQPL) records how far up the cost-performance curve a single query is allowed to go — how much speed is worth paying for. QUERY_THROUGHPUT_MULTIPLIER (QTM) records how much concurrent work the warehouse should admit before new queries queue — how much of a burst is worth absorbing. Together, they let the system enforce your cost-performance trade-off on every query, without you having to intervene one query at a time.

The three questions to answer about your business

Where you opt out on the curve is a business call. Three questions locate it, and all three are about your business rather than your data:

How much does latency actually matter for this workload, and to whom? Is someone waiting in front of a dashboard, is a critical report at risk of missing the start of the business day, or is it an overnight batch job that only has to finish by morning? That sets how aggressively your typical query trades money for speed. How far am I willing to let an unusually demanding query go? Your heaviest queries can justify far more compute than your typical ones, and that headroom is worth having — up to the point where the bill for a single query becomes unacceptable. How do bursts impact my business? Does a surge of requests queue until users lose interest, or does it simply mean a nightly report takes a little longer while still finishing on time? What one query may spend says nothing about 50 of them arriving together.

Answer these three and you have stated your policy. Two properties record the answers — the first covers questions one and two, the second covers question three.

MAX_QUERY_PERFORMANCE_LEVEL (MQPL)

MQPL answers questions 1 and 2 — the ceiling on how far up its curve any single query may climb.

A good starting point is one size above your old Standard size. Your classic size is the performance envelope your everyday queries already live in (question 1), and the extra size is headroom for the occasional heavy query that can put it to use (question 2). Setting MQPL equal to your classic size means giving up that headroom for outliers and accepting a lower baseline for everyday performance than you were accustomed to on Standard.

What it does. MQPL is a ceiling — it binds absolutely. Even when the next step up on a query's curve is a good deal — real speed for a modest amount of extra cost — MQPL says no further. A good deal is still a bigger bill, and you have already told the system where you are willing to stop.

What it isn't. It is not an instruction to run at that level, and it is not a warehouse size. On a Standard warehouse the size is what every query runs at; on an Adaptive warehouse MQPL is the maximum any single query may reach. Most queries land below it, sized on what each can actually use. The ceiling only trims the top.

MQPL is expressed in the familiar t-shirt sizes, XS through 4XL. Once set, it generally does not need revisiting: it states a preference about a trade-off, not a snapshot of today's workload.